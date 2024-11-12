Prysmian Announces New Eagle Splice Closure That Simplifies Installation for BEAD Projects

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Prysmian, a world leader in the energy transition and digital transformation, has officially launched its Eagle Splice Closure featuring a modular system that saves money, reduces inventory and waste, and simplifies installation.

The Eagle Splice Closure is a versatile design suitable for a wide range of applications in FTTx/Access Networks. It is field-configurable for trunk/branch splices up to 288, mid-span/express splices up to 288, terminal aggregation and customer drops. Additionally, the Eagle Splice Closure is compatible with aerial, pedestal and below-grade applications.

"Existing closures were not previously optimized for BEAD projects due to lower densities and different deployment conditions," said Jon Fitz, Director of Advanced Business Solutions for North America Telecom, Prysmian North America. "The Eagle Splice Closure addresses the emerging requirements for BEAD-certified closures by providing one simple, modular design that can be used in every segment of a rural BB network."

The splice trays provide positive fiber management and can be configured for different types of splice protectors and splitters. The closure has four circular ports with entry for up to 16 cables, one oval port for one mid-span or two separate cables, and a variety of modular compression seals.

"With just one closure and a la carte accessories, the Eagle Splice Closure makes it easier for installers to simply buy and use only what they need," Fitz said. "There are fewer part numbers to engineer and stock, resulting in much lower costs, quicker builds, and less waste."

Earlier this year, the Eagle Splice Closure was recognized with an ISE Network Innovators' Award at the ISE EXPO 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Learn more about the Eagle Splice Closure and watch demo videos at https://na.prysmian.com/eagle-splice-closure.

Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 38 facilities and nearly 8,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with more than 32,000 employees, 108 production plants and 26 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2023, global sales exceeded €15 billion.

