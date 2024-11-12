INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Schneider Electric, HP to Keynote First-Ever Sustainable Manufacturing Expo

Registration is now open for the only dedicated expo and conference in the US for sustainable manufacturing innovations.

Sustainable Manufacturing Expo, the only North American event dedicated to showcasing the latest technologies and thought leadership for progressing sustainable manufacturing processes, announces Andre Marino, SVP Industrial Automation, Schneider Electric and François Minec, VP and Global Head of Polymers of HP's Personalization and 3D Printing Business as keynote speakers for the inaugural event.

Marino will kick off SM Expo on February 4 with his presentation, Industrial Sustainability: An Untapped Business Advantage, highlighting the symbiotic relationship between sustainability and profitability. Topics to be covered include how automation and technology can enhance plant efficiency, trim waste, optimize resources and reduce the carbon footprint. With Schneider Electric recently named The World's Most Sustainable Company by TIME Magazine and Statista, Marino has a unique and valuable perspective to share.

On February 5, Minec will keynote Driving Sustainability Through Additive Manufacturing, a discussion on how advancements in additive manufacturing are helping companies achieve their sustainability goals through reducing material waste, enabling localized production, creating more efficient supply chains and maximizing design flexibility. 3D printing is reshaping how products are designed, manufactured, and delivered, leading to lower energy consumption both during production and throughout the product's lifecycle.

"Sustainable Manufacturing Expo was created to provide manufacturing executives with top-notch expertise to move their businesses forward and stay competitive," says Melissa Magestro, VP at Informa Markets Engineering and the founder of Sustainable Manufacturing Expo.?"Both Schneider Electric and HP are industry titans, pioneering the best practices, trends and new technologies businesses need to reach compliance and improve bottom line. Our goal is to inspire actionable strategies that drive real progress towards a more sustainable future in manufacturing."

The global sustainable manufacturing sector is currently valued at 215.4 billion, with that figure expected to rise to 367.2 billion by 2029. During that period, North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Sustainable Manufacturing Expo (Feb. 4-5) will be co-located with the renowned West Coast show, MD&M West, taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center in California Feb. 4-6, 2025.

Details on additional special programming and conference tracks can be found here: Find Exhibitors and Sessions - Sustainable Manufacturing Expo 2025

About Informa Markets Engineering

Informa Markets' Engineering (LON:INF) portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibition organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Informa Markets Engineering PR

EngineeringPR@informa.com

SOURCE:?Informa Markets Engineering

View the original press release on accesswire.com