WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American neurologist Dr Richard Restak has advised people to stop drinking beer after a certain age to lower the risk of dementia in later life.'Alcohol is a very, very weak neurotoxin - it's not good for nerve cells,' Dr Restak wrote in his book, The Complete Guide to Memory: The Science of Strengthening Your Mind.'I strongly suggest that if you are 65 years old or older, that you completely and permanently eliminate alcohol from your diet.'The World Health Organization defines dementia as a term for several diseases that affect memory, thinking, and the ability to perform daily activities.The factors that contribute to cognitive decline are age, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, being obese, smoking and drinking too much alcohol, being physically inactive, being socially isolated, and depression.Consumption of alcohol prevents the absorption of vitamin B1, also known as thiamine, which is essential to keep the brain cells healthy, leading to cognitive decline.'It is essential to abstain from alcohol at a stage in life where preserving neurons is crucial,' Dr Restak recommended.The person with alcohol-related dementia suffer from memory loss and difficulty in managing day-to-day activities, as per Alzheimer's Society.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX