CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.The loonie recovered to 1.3925 against the greenback, from an early more than 2-year low of 1.3967.The loonie climbed to a 6-day high of 0.9090 against the aussie, 5-day high of 111.07 against the yen and a fresh 4-month high of 1.4779 against the euro, off its early lows of 0.9162, 110.00 and 1.4845, respectively.The next possible resistance for the currency is seen around 1.34 against the greenback, 0.89 against the aussie, 112.00 against the yen and 1.45 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX