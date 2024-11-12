Dynavox Group: Tobii Dynavox announces strategic changes to Product & Development organization

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii Dynavox, a part of Dynavox Group and the world leader in assistive communication, today announced changes to its Product & Development organization. Going forward, the company's hardware and software development will be concentrated to its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with the aim to further enhance the company's ability to achieve its goals of increasing market penetration, strategic innovation, and customer value.

The Product & Development organization will be restructured to focus on increasing innovation while at the same time delivering individual hardware and software products that are even better aligned with the entire customer journey. To support this, the company will concentrate all R&D resources in one place and establish a central development hub in Stockholm, Sweden.

"After a thorough evaluation I am confident this new structure will allow us to sustain and grow our business more efficiently," said Fredrik Ruben, CEO of Dynavox Group. "By creating a central development hub in Stockholm, we can better support market penetration and strategic innovation, and ultimately increase customer value".

The reorganization will impact close to 50 roles currently based in the US and about 70 corresponding new recruitments in Stockholm.The addition of the new hires will bring the central development hub to about 120 people. The transition is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, however, the company anticipates that it will take an additional year to fully realize the benefits of this transformation. Despite these changes, the company estimates no significant cost impact over time

"Our Product & Development teams are today distributed across Sweden and the US, which gives us confidence in our ability to maintain our current business operations during this transition," added Fredrik Ruben, CEO of Dynavox Group "As with all transitions, there may be periods where we need to allow more time for roles to adjust before we see the full value."

