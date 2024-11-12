West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - Millennial Potash Corp (TSXV: MLP) (OTCQB: MLPNF) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London. Farhad Abasov, Chairman and Jason Wilkinson, CEO of Millennial Potash Corp will be presenting about the Company's recent and future planned activities.

121 Mining Investment London will be hosting over 150 mining companies and more than 500 investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on November 14-15.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment London can register for a free pass here.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Dubai and Singapore, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Millennial Potash Corp

SOURCE: 121 Mining Investment Conference