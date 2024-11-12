CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q3 numbers for wage prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.Wage prices are expected to rise 0.9 percent on quarter and 3.6 percent on year after gaining 0.8 percent on quarter and 4.1 percent on year in the three months prior.Japan will see October figures for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting a flat monthly reading and an increase of 2.9 percent on year. That follows the flat monthly reading and the 2.8 percent yearly gain in September.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX