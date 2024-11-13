TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.2 percent on month in October, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.That exceeded expectations for a flat reading and was down from the upwardly revised 0.3 percent in September (originally flat).On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 3.4 percent - again beating forecasts for 2.9 percent and up from the upwardly revised 3.1 percent in the previous month (originally 2.9 percent).Export prices were flat on month and up 0.6 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices fell 0.2 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX