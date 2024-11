BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - TAG Immobilien AG plans to propose a dividend payment for the 2024 financial year at the next Annual General Meeting in May 2025, following the suspension of dividends in the previous two years. The proposed dividend will be based on a payout ratio of 40% of FFO I, which is expected to amount to 0.40 euros per share.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX