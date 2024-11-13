CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) said that it agreed to sell the noosa yoghurt business to Lakeview Farms, LLC, a manufacturer of fresh dips, desserts and specialty products. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.The noosa business generated net sales of $177 million for the last 12 months ending October 2024. Campbell's does not expect the divestiture to have a material impact to its fiscal 2025 financial results. The transaction is expected to be dilutive to earnings per share by approximately $0.01 in fiscal 2025.Closing is expected in the first quarter of calendar year 2025.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX