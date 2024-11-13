BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Energy AG (SMEGF.PK) Wednesday reported a loss before tax of 69 million euros for the fourth quarter, lower than 647 million euros loss in the same quarter a year ago, mainly helped by growth in revenue.Operating loss decreased to 178 million euros from 615 million euros in the prior year.Net loss was 292 million euros or 0.34 euros per share compared with 899 million euros or 1.04 euros per share loss last year.Siemens Energy's net loss before Special items was 83 million euros, lower than 487 million euros loss a year ago.Revenue for the quarter increased 16.6 percent to 9.741 billion euros from 8.521 billion euros in the previous year, primarily due to strong revenue growth in Grid Technologies and Siemens Gamesa.Orders came in at 15 billion euros, up 42.3 percent on a comparable basis.For fiscal 2025, the company expects comparable revenue growth in a range of 8 percent to 10 percent. The company also expects net income to be around break-even for the year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX