BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK), a German mechanical engineering company that specializes in precision engineering, Wednesday reported profit before tax of 13 million euros for the second quarter, lower than 30 million euros in the same quarter a year ago, mainly impacted by decline in revenue.Net result after taxes decreased to 7 million euros or 0.02 euros per share from 23 million euros or 0.08 euros per share last year.EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization decreased to 40 million euros from 59 million euros a year ago.Result of operating activities (EBIT) was 21 million euros, down from 40 million euros last year.Sales for the quarter dropped to 512 million euros from 548 million euros in the previous year.Looking ahead, the company has confirmed its full-year outlook.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX