LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intermediate Capital (ICP.L) reported first half profit before tax from continuing operations of 182.8 million pounds compared to 259.9 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share for profit from continuing operations was 52.1 pence compared to 75.2 pence.For the six months to 30 September 2024, total revenue declined to 405.3 million pounds from 463.1 million pounds, prior year.At 30 September 2024, AUM was at $106 billion and fee-earning AUM was at $73 billion.The Board declared an interim dividend of 26.3 pence per share.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX