PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - Energy company SSE plc (SSE.L) Wednesday reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before tax climbed 37.5 percent to 845.9 million pounds from last year's 615.3 million pounds.Earnings per share grew 55.4 percent to 47.7 pence from 30.7 pence a year ago.Adjusted profit before tax was 714.5 million pounds, compared to 565.2 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 49.8 pence, compared to 37.0 pence last year.Operating profit grew 40.1 percent year-over-year to 902.8 million pounds, and adjusted operating profit improved 24.1 percent to 860.2 million pounds.Revenue, meanwhile, dropped to 4.46 billion pounds from prior year's 4.79 billion pounds.The company further declared an interim dividend of 21.2 pence, reflecting an increase of 6 percent on prior year.Looking ahead, SSE said its expectations remain unchanged for full year adjusted operating profits.The company will provide adjusted earnings per share guidance for 2025 later in the financial year.Further, SSE said it remains on track to deliver 2027 adjusted earnings per share of between 175 - 200p.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.