BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial output continued to decline in September, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.Industrial production logged a seasonally and working-day adjusted decrease of 3.6 percent year-over-year in September, maintaining the same pace as the previous month.Manufacturing output contracted 3.7 percent annually in September. Output in the energy sector fell 2.8 percent, and mining and quarrying production dropped 4.1 percent.On an unadjusted basis, industrial production declined 3.7 percent from last year.Month-on-month, industrial production fell slightly by 0.1 percent in September.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX