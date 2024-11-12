SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) today reported operating and financial results for the quarter and year to date ended September 30, 2024.
Third Quarter 2024 Results as Compared to Prior Year Quarter
- Total student enrollments increased by 11.0% supported by a 13.6% increase at CTU and a 4.0% increase at AIUS.
- Operating income increased 4.0% to $44.8 million, while adjusted operating income increased 2.8% to $48.6 million.*
- As expected, revenue for the quarter was lower by 5.6% due to the lag impact from the 2023 operational changes at AIUS and simplification of our professional development offerings at CTU.
- Earnings per diluted share were $0.57 as compared to $0.62, while adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.59 as compared to $0.64.* The prior year quarter earnings per diluted share included a non-recurring tax benefit.
- Ended the quarter with $722.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and available-for-sale-short-term investments.
Year to Date 2024 Results as Compared to Prior Year to Date
- Operating income increased 1.9% to $137.1 million, while adjusted operating income decreased 4.2% to $149.0 million.*
- As expected, revenue decreased 10.2% to $504.8 million, driven by the lag impact from the 2023 operational changes at AIUS and simplification of our professional development offerings at CTU.
- Earnings per diluted share were $1.73 as compared to $1.92, while adjusted earnings per diluted share were $1.80 as compared to $1.83.* The prior year quarter earnings per diluted share included a non-recurring tax benefit.
*See GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) to non-GAAP reconciliation attached to this press release
"Operating performance for the quarter was ahead of our expectations as both academic institutions continued to experience strong student retention and engagement through the quarter," said Todd Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain committed to making investments in our student support teams and technology that will further enhance academic outcomes. We are on track to close the acquisition of University of St. Augustine in December and are excited about the opportunity to significantly increase the number of students we serve in the health science field."
REVENUE
- For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, revenue of $169.8 million decreased 5.6% compared to revenue of $179.9 million for the prior year quarter.
- For the year to date ended September 30, 2024, revenue of $504.8 million decreased 10.2% compared to revenue of $562.1 million for the prior year to date.
For the Quarter Ended September 30,
For the Year to Date Ended September 30,
Revenue ($ in thousands)
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
CTU
$
115,742
$
120,552
-4.0
%
$
342,139
$
364,336
-6.1
%
AIUS
53,887
59,226
-9.0
%
162,114
197,128
-17.8
%
Corporate and Other
199
145
NM
579
621
NM
Total
$
169,828
$
179,923
-5.6
%
$
504,832
$
562,085
-10.2
%
TOTAL STUDENT ENROLLMENTS
- As of September 30, 2024, CTU's total student enrollments increased 13.6%, while AIUS' total student enrollments increased 4.0% as compared to September 30, 2023.
At September 30,
Total Student Enrollments(1)
2024
2023
% Change
CTU
30,000
26,400
13.6
%
AIUS
10,400
10,000
4.0
%
Total
40,400
36,400
11.0
%
(1)
Total student enrollments do not include learners participating in: a) non-degree seeking and professional development programs, and b) degree seeking, non-Title IV, self-paced programs at the Company's universities.
OPERATING INCOME
- For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, operating income increased by 4.0% to $44.8 million as compared to the prior year quarter.
- For the year to date ended September 30, 2024, operating income increased by 1.9% to $137.1 million as compared to the prior year to date.
For the Quarter Ended September 30,
For the Year to Date Ended September 30,
Operating Income ($ in thousands)
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
CTU
$
44,199
$
34,491
28.1
%
$
129,245
$
118,632
8.9
%
AIUS
9,063
15,602
-41.9
%
31,275
44,683
-30.0
%
Corporate and Other
(8,468
)
(7,020
)
-20.6
%
(23,442
)
(28,812
)
18.6
%
Total
$
44,794
$
43,073
4.0
%
$
137,078
$
134,503
1.9
%
ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME
The Company believes it is useful to present non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude certain significant and non-cash items, as a means to understand the performance of its operations. (See table below and the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation attached to this press release for further details.)
- For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, adjusted operating income of $48.6 million increased 2.8% compared to adjusted operating income of $47.2 million for the prior year quarter.
- For the year to date ended September 30, 2024, adjusted operating income of $149.0 million decreased 4.2% compared to adjusted operating income of $155.5 million for the prior year to date.
For the Quarter Ended September 30,
For the Year to Date Ended September 30,
Adjusted Operating Income ($ in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating income
$
44,794
$
43,073
$
137,078
$
134,503
Depreciation and amortization
3,053
3,914
9,138
13,438
Legal fee expense related to certain matters (1)
719
246
2,764
7,574
Adjusted Operating Income
$
48,566
$
47,233
$
148,980
$
155,515
Increase (Decrease)
2.8
%
-4.2
%
(1)
Legal fee expense associated with (i) responses to the Department of Education (the "Department") relating to borrower defense to repayment applications from former students, and (ii) acquisition efforts.
NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded:
- Net income of $38.3 million compared to $41.3 million for the prior year quarter.
- Earnings per diluted share of $0.57 compared to $0.62 for the prior year quarter.
- Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.59 compared to $0.64 for the prior year quarter. (See table below and the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation attached to this press release for further details.)
For the year to date ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded:
- Net income of $116.1 million compared to $130.5 million for the prior year to date.
- Earnings per diluted share of $1.73 compared to $1.92 for the prior year to date.
- Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.80 compared to $1.83 for the prior year to date. (See table below and the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation attached to this press release for further details.)
For the Quarter Ended September 30,
For the Year to Date Ended September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Reported Earnings Per Diluted Share
$
0.57
$
0.62
$
1.73
$
1.92
Pre-tax adjustments included in operating expenses:
Amortization for acquired intangible assets
0.02
0.03
0.06
0.09
Legal fee expense related to certain matters (1)
0.01
-
0.04
0.11
Gain on sale of intangible asset
-
-
-
(0.32
)
Tax effect of adjustments (2)
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
(0.03
)
0.03
Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share
$
0.59
$
0.64
$
1.80
$
1.83
(1)
Legal fee expense associated with (i) responses to the Department relating to borrower defense to repayment applications from former students, and (ii) acquisition efforts.
(2)
The tax effect of adjustments was calculated by multiplying the pre-tax adjustments with a tax rate of 25.0%. This tax rate is intended to reflect federal and state taxable jurisdictions as well as the nature of the adjustments.
QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT
On November 12, 2024, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, which will be paid on December 13, 2024 for holders of record of common stock as of December 2, 2024. Any decision to pay future cash dividends, however, will be made by the board of directors and depend on the Company's available retained earnings, financial condition and other relevant factors. The Company expects quarterly dividend payments to be an integral and growing part of its balanced capital allocation strategy that also prioritizes investments in student support and technology projects, while also evaluating acquisitions and share repurchases.
BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW
- For the quarter ended September 30, 2024 net cash provided by operating activities was $51.0 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $32.6 million for the prior year quarter.
- For the year to date ended September 30, 2024, net cash provided by operating activities was $144.0 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $98.8 million in the prior year to date.
- As of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and available-for-sale short-term investments totaled $722.6 million and $604.2 million, respectively.
For the Quarter Ended September 30,
For the Year to Date Ended September 30,
Selected Cash Flow Items ($ in thousands)
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
50,978
$
32,613
56.3%
$
143,995
$
98,833
45.7%
Capital expenditures
$
975
$
1,189
-18.0%
$
2,997
$
4,801
-37.6%
OUTLOOK
The Company is increasing its full year outlook while also providing the following fourth quarter outlook, subject to the key assumptions identified below. Please see the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation for adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per diluted share attached to this press release for further details.
Total Company Outlook
For Quarter Ending December 31,
For the Year Ending December 31,
OUTLOOK
ACTUAL
OUTLOOK
ACTUAL
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating Income
$33.0M - $36.0M
$15,943
$170.1M - $173.1M
$150,446
Depreciation and amortization
$5.5M
3,449
$14.6M
16,887
Legal fee expense related to certain matters (1)
$0.5M
5
$3.3M
7,579
Adjusted Operating Income
$39.0M - $42.0M
$19,397
$188.0M - $191.0M
$174,912
Earnings Per Diluted Share
$0.43 - $0.46
$0.26
$2.15 - $2.18
$2.18
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
$0.03
$0.02
$0.09
$0.11
Legal fee expense related to certain matters (1)
$0.01
-
$0.05
$0.11
Gain on sale of intangible asset
-
-
-
($0.32)
Tax effect of adjustments
($0.01)
($0.01)
($0.04)
$0.02
Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share
$0.46 - $0.49
$0.27
$2.25 - $2.28
$2.10
(1)
Legal fee expense associated with (i) responses to the Department relating to borrower defense to repayment applications from former students, and (ii) acquisition efforts.
Operating income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to adjusted operating income, and earnings per diluted share, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to adjusted earnings per diluted share, may not follow the same trends stated in the outlook above because of adjustments made for certain significant and non-cash items. The operating income, adjusted operating income, earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share outlook provided above for 2024 are based on the following key assumptions and factors, among others: (i) prospective student interest in the Company's programs and trends in student retention and engagement remain consistent with management's estimates, (ii) no significant additional impact of new or proposed regulations, including recent Department negotiated rulemaking initiatives, or other adverse changes in the legal or regulatory environment, which may require further operational changes in the way the Company's academic institutions enroll, support and educate current and prospective students, among other impacts, (iii) no significant operating impacts from the settlements with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general or other legal or regulatory matters, (iv) the impact from student loan initiatives implemented by the current administration remains consistent with management's estimates, (v) earnings per diluted share outlook assumes an effective income tax rate of approximately 26% for the fourth quarter and approximately 26.5% for the full year, and (vi) excludes any future impact from the Company's stock repurchase program. Although these estimates and assumptions are based upon management's good faith beliefs regarding current and future circumstances and actions that may be undertaken, actual results could differ materially from these estimates. In addition, decisions the Company makes in the future as it continues to evaluate diverse strategies to enhance stockholder value may impact the outlook provided above.
ABOUT PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION
Perdoceo's accredited academic institutions offer a quality postsecondary education primarily online to a diverse student population, along with campus-based and blended learning programs. The Company's academic institutions - Colorado Technical University ("CTU") and the American InterContinental University System ("AIUS" or "AIU System") - provide degree programs from the associate through doctoral level as well as non-degree seeking and professional development programs. Perdoceo's academic institutions offer students industry-relevant and career-focused academic programs that are designed to meet the educational needs of today's busy adults. CTU and AIUS continue to show innovation in higher education, advancing personalized learning technologies like their intellipath® learning platform and using data analytics and technology to serve and educate students while enhancing overall learning and academic experiences. Perdoceo is committed to providing quality education that closes the gap between learners who seek to advance their careers and employers needing a qualified workforce. For more information, please visit www.perdoceoed.com.
Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this release, including statements identified by words such as "believe," "will," "expect," "continue," "outlook," "remain," "focused on," "should" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on information currently available to us and are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance, business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise such factors or any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments or changed circumstances, or for any other reason. These risks and uncertainties, the outcomes of which could materially and adversely affect our financial condition and operations, include, but are not limited to, the following: declines in enrollment or interest in our programs or our ability to market to and contact prospective students; our continued compliance with and eligibility to participate in Title IV Programs under the Higher Education Act of 1965, as amended, and the regulations thereunder (including the terms of any potential changes to or conditions imposed on our continued participation in the Title IV programs under new program participation agreements, the new 90-10, financial responsibility and administrative capability standards prescribed by the U.S. Department of Education), as well as applicable accreditation standards and state regulatory requirements; the impact of various versions of "borrower defense to repayment" regulations; the final outcome of various legal challenges to the Department's loan discharge and forgiveness efforts; rulemaking or changing interpretations of existing regulations, guidance or historical practices by the U.S. Department of Education or any state or accreditor and increased focus by Congress and governmental agencies on, or increased negative publicity about, for-profit education institutions; the success of our initiatives to improve student experiences, retention and academic outcomes; our continued ability to participate in educational assistance programs for key employers, veterans or other military personnel; our ability to pay dividends on our common stock and execute our stock repurchase program; increased competition; the impact of management changes; and changes in the overall U.S. economy. Further information about these and other relevant risks and uncertainties may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
(unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted
$
238,049
$
118,009
Restricted cash
773
1,012
Short-term investments
483,772
485,135
Total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments
722,594
604,156
Student receivables, net
32,018
29,398
Receivables, other
4,114
4,539
Prepaid expenses
10,665
11,712
Inventories
3,870
5,004
Other current assets
263
155
Total current assets
773,524
654,964
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Property and equipment, net
18,099
21,371
Right of use asset, net
15,669
19,096
Goodwill
241,162
241,162
Intangible assets, net
32,894
36,219
Student receivables, net
5,904
3,859
Deferred income tax assets, net
23,010
23,804
Other assets
6,494
6,841
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,116,756
$
1,007,316
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Lease liability - operating
$
4,969
$
5,701
Accounts payable
13,647
10,766
Accrued expenses:
Payroll and related benefits
33,517
32,684
Advertising and marketing costs
7,969
7,196
Income taxes
10,396
3,974
Other
21,322
13,503
Deferred revenue
49,347
37,215
Total current liabilities
141,167
111,039
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Lease liability - operating
17,317
21,346
Other liabilities
22,841
33,510
Total non-current liabilities
40,158
54,856
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred stock
-
-
Common stock
910
903
Additional paid-in capital
704,346
694,798
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
1,568
(666
)
Retained earnings
573,031
480,606
Treasury stock
(344,424
)
(334,220
)
Total stockholders' equity
935,431
841,421
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,116,756
$
1,007,316
PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
For the Quarter Ended September 30,
2024
% of
2023
% of
REVENUE:
Tuition and fees, net
$
168,442
99.2
%
$
178,259
99.1
%
Other
1,386
0.8
%
1,664
0.9
%
Total revenue
169,828
179,923
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Educational services and facilities
28,287
16.7
%
33,502
18.6
%
General and administrative
93,694
55.2
%
92,054
51.2
%
Depreciation and amortization
3,053
1.8
%
3,914
2.2
%
Asset impairment
-
0.0
%
7,380
4.1
%
Total operating expenses
125,034
73.6
%
136,850
76.1
%
Operating income
44,794
26.4
%
43,073
23.9
%
OTHER INCOME:
Interest income
7,702
4.5
%
5,210
2.9
%
Interest expense
(82
)
0.0
%
(97
)
-0.1
%
Miscellaneous expense
(52
)
0.0
%
(98
)
-0.1
%
Total other income
7,568
4.5
%
5,015
2.8
%
PRETAX INCOME
52,362
30.8
%
48,088
26.7
%
Provision for income taxes
14,107
8.3
%
6,781
3.8
%
NET INCOME
38,255
22.5
%
41,307
23.0
%
NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC:
$
0.58
$
0.63
NET INCOME PER SHARE -DILUTED:
$
0.57
$
0.62
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
65,699
65,634
Diluted
67,312
67,103
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Quarter Ended September 30,
(In Thousands)
2024
2023
NET INCOME
$
38,255
$
41,307
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
46
(31
)
Unrealized gain on investments
3,243
653
Total other comprehensive income
3,289
622
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
$
41,544
$
41,929
PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
For the Year to Date Ended September 30,
2024
% of
2023
% of
REVENUE:
Tuition and fees, net
$
500,844
99.2
%
$
556,098
98.9
%
Other
3,988
0.8
%
5,987
1.1
%
Total revenue
504,832
562,085
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Educational services and facilities
85,661
17.0
%
100,101
17.8
%
General and administrative
270,487
53.6
%
305,328
54.3
%
Depreciation and amortization
9,138
1.8
%
13,438
2.4
%
Asset impairment
2,468
0.5
%
8,715
1.6
%
Total operating expenses
367,754
72.8
%
427,582
76.1
%
Operating income
137,078
27.2
%
134,503
23.9
%
OTHER INCOME:
Interest income
21,685
4.3
%
13,559
2.4
%
Interest expense
(529
)
-0.1
%
(288
)
-0.1
%
Miscellaneous (expense) income
(7
)
0.0
%
21,970
3.9
%
Total other income
21,149
4.2
%
35,241
6.3
%
PRETAX INCOME
158,227
31.3
%
169,744
30.2
%
Provision for income taxes
42,101
8.3
%
39,280
7.0
%
NET INCOME
116,126
23.0
%
130,464
23.2
%
NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC:
$
1.77
$
1.95
NET INCOME PER SHARE -DILUTED:
$
1.73
$
1.92
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
65,622
66,758
Diluted
67,110
68,072
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Year to Date Ended September 30,
(In Thousands)
2024
2023
NET INCOME
$
116,126
$
130,464
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
7
(8
)
Unrealized gain on investments
2,227
456
Total other comprehensive income
2,234
448
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
$
118,360
$
130,912
PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
For the Year to Date Ended September 30,
2024
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
116,126
$
130,464
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Asset impairment
2,468
8,715
Gain on sale of asset
-
(22,086
)
Depreciation and amortization expense
9,138
13,438
Bad debt expense
21,364
26,519
Compensation expense related to share-based awards
7,385
6,651
Deferred income taxes
794
4,249
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(13,280
)
(69,117
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
143,995
98,833
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of available-for-sale investments
(266,842
)
(205,529
)
Sales of available-for-sale investments
277,111
179,139
Purchases of property and equipment
(2,997
)
(4,801
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
7,272
(31,191
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Issuance of common stock
2,170
749
Purchase of treasury stock
(6,769
)
(2,729
)
Payments of employee tax associated with stock compensation
(3,435
)
(2,209
)
Payments of cash dividends and dividend equivalents
(23,156
)
(7,222
)
Release of cash held in escrow
(276
)
(1,000
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(31,466
)
(12,411
)
NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
119,801
55,231
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of the period
119,021
118,884
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of the period
$
238,822
$
174,115
PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SELECTED SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands, except percentages)
For the Quarter Ended September 30,
2024
2023
REVENUE:
CTU
$
115,742
$
120,552
AIUS
|
53,887
59,226
Corporate and Other
199
145
Total
$
169,828
$
179,923
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS):
CTU
$
44,199
$
34,491
AIUS
9,063
15,602
Corporate and Other
(8,468
)
(7,020
)
Total
$
44,794
$
43,073
OPERATING MARGIN (LOSS):
CTU
38.2
%
28.6
%
AIUS
16.8
%
26.3
%
Corporate and Other
NM
NM
Total
26.4
%
23.9
%
PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SELECTED SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands, except percentages)
For the Year to Date Ended September 30,
2024
2023
REVENUE:
CTU
$
342,139
$
364,336
AIUS
162,114
197,128
Corporate and Other
579
621
Total
$
504,832
$
562,085
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS):
CTU
$
129,245
$
118,632
AIUS
31,275
44,683
Corporate and Other
(23,442
)
(28,812
)
Total
$
137,078
$
134,503
OPERATING MARGIN (LOSS):
CTU
37.8
%
32.6
%
AIUS
19.3
%
22.7
%
Corporate and Other
NM
NM
Total
27.2
%
23.9
%
PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ITEMS (1)
(In thousands, unless otherwise noted)
For the Quarter Ended
For the Year to Date Ended
ACTUAL
ACTUAL
Adjusted Operating Income
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating income
$
44,794
$
43,073
$
137,078
$
134,503
Depreciation and amortization
3,053
3,914
9,138
13,438
Legal fee expense related to certain matters (2)
719
246
2,764
7,574
Adjusted Operating Income
$
48,566
$
47,233
$
148,980
$
155,515
For the Quarter Ending
For the Year Ending
OUTLOOK
ACTUAL
OUTLOOK
ACTUAL
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating income
$33.0M - $36.0M
$
15,943
$170.1M - $173.1M
$
150,446
Depreciation and amortization
5.5M
3,449
14.6M
16,887
Legal fee expense related to certain matters (2)
0.5M
5
3.3M
7,579
Adjusted Operating Income
$39.0M - $42.0M
$
19,397
$188.0M - $191.0M
$
174,912
PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ITEMS (1) (cont'd)
For the Quarter Ended
For the Year to Date Ended
ACTUAL
ACTUAL
2024
2023
2024
2023
Reported Earnings Per Diluted Share
$
0.57
$
0.62
$
1.73
$
1.92
Pre-tax adjustments included in operating expenses:
Amortization for acquired intangible assets
0.02
0.03
0.06
0.09
Legal fee expense related to certain matters (2)
0.01
-
0.04
0.11
Gain on sale of intangible asset (3)
-
-
-
(0.32
)
Total pre-tax adjustments
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.10
$
(0.12
)
Tax effect of adjustments (4)
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
(0.03
)
0.03
Total adjustments after tax
0.02
0.02
0.07
(0.09
)
Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share
$
0.59
$
0.64
$
1.80
$
1.83
For the Quarter Ending
For the Year Ending
OUTLOOK
ACTUAL
OUTLOOK
ACTUAL
2024
2023
2024
2023
Reported Earnings Per Diluted Share
$0.43 - $0.46
$
0.26
$2.15 - $2.18
$
2.18
Pre-tax adjustments included in operating expenses:
Amortization for acquired intangible assets
0.03
0.02
0.09
0.11
Legal fee expense related to certain matters (2)
0.01
-
0.05
0.11
Gain on sale of intangible asset (3)
-
-
-
(0.32
)
Total pre-tax adjustments
0.04
$
0.02
0.14
$
(0.10
)
Tax effect of adjustments (4)
(0.01)
(0.01
)
(0.04)
0.02
Total adjustments after tax
0.03
0.01
0.10
(0.08
)
Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share
$0.46 - $0.49
$
0.27
$2.25 - $2.28
$
2.10
PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ITEMS (1) (cont'd)
(1)
The Company believes it is useful to present non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain significant and non-cash items as a means to understand the performance of its operations. As a general matter, the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP to help analyze the performance of its operations, assist with preparing the annual operating plan, and measure performance for some forms of compensation. In addition, the Company believes that non-GAAP financial information is used by analysts and others in the investment community to analyze the Company's historical results and to provide estimates of future performance.
The Company believes adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per diluted share allow it to analyze and assess its operations and compare current operating results with the operational performance of other companies in its industry because it does not give effect to potential differences caused by items it does not consider reflective of underlying operating performance, such as amortization for acquired intangible assets, significant legal settlements and legal fee expense related to certain matters. The Company believes the items it is adjusting for are not normal operating expenses necessary to run its business. In evaluating adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per diluted share, investors should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses similar to the adjustments presented above. The presentation of adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per diluted share should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by expenses that are unusual, non-routine or non-recurring. Adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per diluted share have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income, operating income, earnings per diluted share, or any other performance measure derived in accordance and reported under GAAP or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity.
Non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in a reconciliation to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide an additional way of viewing the Company's results of operations and the factors and trends affecting the Company's business. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding financial results presented in accordance with GAAP.
(2)
Legal fee expense associated with (i) responses to the Department relating to borrower defense to repayment applications from former students, and (ii) acquisition efforts.
(3)
Non-cash gain associated with the sale of the LCB tradename in exchange for outstanding shares of Perdoceo's stock.
(4)
The tax effect of adjustments was calculated by multiplying the pre-tax adjustments with a tax rate of 25.0%. This tax rate is intended to reflect federal and state taxable jurisdictions as well as the nature of the adjustments.
