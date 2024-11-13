BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial output decreased as initially estimated in September, the latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.The volume of industrial production fell a working-day-adjusted 5.4 percent annually in September, faster than the 4.2 percent fall a month ago. That was in line with the flash report published earlier.The manufacture of transport equipment slumped by 11.4 percent annually in September, and that of electrical equipment slid by 10.0 percent.Production of computer, electronic, and optical products declined 9.2 percent, while the manufacture of food products, beverages, and tobacco products was 0.7 percent higher.On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.7 percent in September, following a 0.5 percent fall in the previous month, as estimated.On an unadjusted basis, industrial production showed a marked decline of 7.2 percent, confirming the flash data.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX