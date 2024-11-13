BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Flutter Entertainment (FLUT, FLTR.L) posted a third quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of $103 million compared to a loss of $275 million, last year. Loss per share was $0.58 compared to a loss of $1.55. Adjusted EBITDA rose 74% to $450 million. Adjusted profit per share was $0.43 compared to a loss of $0.10. Third quarter revenue was $3.25 billion, up 27% from a year ago.The Group announced a small raise in fiscal 2024 Group revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. The improvement implies Group revenue up 22% year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA up 35% at the midpoints.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX