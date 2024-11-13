WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump has named Pete Hegseth, a Fox News anchor and Army veteran, to be the United States' new Defense Secretary.A political commentator for Fox News, he was the former head of two advocacy groups for military veterans - Vets for Freedom and Concerned Veterans for America.Hegseth has a decorated military career, which includes deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan, and as a platoon leader at Guantanamo Bay.'Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First,' Trump said in a statement released by his campaign. 'With Pete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice - Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down.''Nobody fights harder for the Troops and Pete will be a courageous and patriotic champion of our 'Peace through Strength' policy,' he added.Trump made a number of other nominations to key posts in his administration Tuesday.Former acting Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe is appointed director of national intelligence and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will lead the Department of Homeland Security.Trump named former presidential candidate, Fox News host and Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee as the new U.S. ambassador to Israel.Meanwhile, Trump will meet President Joe Biden at the Oval Office at 11 AM ET Wednesday. The President-elect visiting the outgoing president is a traditional part of the transfer of power in the U.S.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX