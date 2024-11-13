BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Siemens Energy AG were climbing around 16 percent in the morning trading on Germany's XETRA after the company Wednesday issued fiscal 2025 outlook for sales growth, and upgraded mid-term targets. For the fourth quarter, the energy major reported narrower loss on revenue strength, despite weakness in wind division Siemens Gamesa. Orders also climbed significantly.Christian Bruch, President and CEO of Siemens Energy, said, 'In a pivotal fiscal year 2024, we achieved all our goals, driven by strong orders and project execution across all our businesses. Our focus remains on profitable growth, supported by highly favorable market conditions. The new mid-term targets until fiscal year 2028 reflect our leading role in the energy transition.'For fiscal 2025, Siemens Energy expects adjusted net income to be around break-even, compared to prior year's 1.34 billion euros. The company also projects adjusted profit margin between 3 percent and 5 percent, higher than prior year's 1 percent, and comparable revenue growth in a range of 8 percent to 10 percent, compared to 12.8 percent increase in fiscal 2024.All business areas project comparable revenue growth in the year, except Siemens Gamesa, which assumes a comparable revenue decline of 5 percent to 9 percent.Further, the firm said it clearly upgraded the mid-term growth and profitability targets for fiscal year 2028 due to the success in fiscal 2024, as well as the good prospects for the next and subsequent fiscal years, in terms of the market environment and business plan.In fiscal year 2028, Siemens Energy expects to achieve profit margin between 10 percent to 12 percent. Compound annual revenue growth on a comparable basis is projected in a high single-digit to low double-digit percentage range in fiscal years 2025 to 2028.In its fourth quarter, net loss attributable to shareholders was 292 million euros or 0.34 euros per share, compared to prior year's loss of 899 million euros or 1.04 euros per share.Loss before tax was 69 million euros, lower than 647 million euros loss in the same quarter a year ago.Adjusted net loss was 83 million euros, compared to loss of 487 million euros in the previous year, reflecting the expected loss at Siemens Gamesa. All segments improved compared to the prior-year quarter.Operating loss narrowed to 178 million euros from loss of 615 million euros in the prior year. In the quarter, gross profit climbed to 1.08 billion euros from prior year's 477 million euros.Revenue for the quarter increased 14.3 percent to 9.741 billion euros from 8.521 billion euros in the previous year, primarily due to strong revenue growth in Grid Technologies and Siemens Gamesa. Revenue grew 16.6 percent on a comparable basis.Orders came in at 15.01 billion euros, a growth of 41.9 percent from last year's 10.58 billion euros. The growth was 42.3 percent on a comparable basis, mainly driven by large orders at Grid Technologies and Gas Services.Order backlog was 123 billion euros at the end of the quarter, up 10.5 percent from prior year's 112 billion euros.Siemens Gamesa recorded revenues of 3.08 billion euros, up 19.7 percent, driven by the increase in the offshore business. Meanwhile, oders fell 2.8 percent to 4.15 billion euros, as an increase in the offshore business did not offset declines in the onshore and service areas.On XETRA, Siemens Energy shares were trading at 45.00 euros, up 15.5 percent.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX