BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at $5.50 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $9.49 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.4% to $164.22 million from $137.54 million last year.China Automotive Systems Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): $5.50 Mln. vs. $9.49 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.18 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $164.22 Mln vs. $137.54 Mln last year.: Full year revenue guidance: $630 MlnCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX