Zedge, Inc.: Zedge Marketplace Introduces Major Website Updates

Users Can Now Access More Zedge Content and Get Increased Value from Zedge Credit Purchases Made on the Website

Modernized user interface mirrors mobile app

Zedge, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:ZDGE), a leader in digital marketplaces and interactive games that provides content, enables creativity, empowers self-expression and facilitates community, today announced a significant enhancement to Zedge Marketplace's (https://www.zedge.net/) website that allows users to purchase premium wallpapers directly on the website, providing purchasers with improved value by avoiding third-party app store fees.

"We're making it easier and even more affordable for users to purchase premium Zedge Marketplace wallpapers," said Tim Quirk, SVP of Product at Zedge. "With this update, users can now purchase Zedge Credits on the Zedge website and use them to acquire their favorite wallpapers, saving them from paying additional app store fees - making their dollars go further with more credits per dollar when purchasing directly from us."

The website upgrade also introduces a refreshed and vibrant design aesthetic to the Zedge Marketplace that better aligns with the popular Zedge mobile app experience.

Key Features of the new Zedge Marketplace website update:

Direct Purchase of Premium Wallpapers: Users can buy wallpapers directly on the website with Zedge Credits ;

More Value for Zedge Credits : Purchase credits are worth more when compared to in-app purchases, maximizing value for every dollar spent;

Modernized Interface: Enjoy a sleek, colorful design that mirrors the playful and engaging look of the Zedge app.

Zedge plans to expand this direct purchase functionality to include ringtones and live wallpapers in the coming months, providing users with even more choices and flexibility for personalization across devices.

About Zedge

Zedge offers a fun and dynamic suite of digital properties where users can design, play, personalize, and earn. Zedgers can easily create and share content using AI, compete in challenges, decorate their phones, and sell their work - all within the Zedge ecosystem. We serve tens of millions of users monthly across our portfolio of properties, including the Zedge Marketplace, a freemium marketplace offering mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, notification sounds, and pAInt, a generative AI image maker; Emojipedia, the #1 trusted source for 'all things emoji'; and GuruShots, "The World's Greatest Photography Game," a skill-based photo challenge game. For more information, visit: investor.zedge.net

Follow us on X: @Zedge

Follow us on LinkedIn: LinkedIn

Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com