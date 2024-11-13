CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - World market focus turned on the U.S. CPI data due on Wednesday morning. Anxiety lingers about the Fed's rate cut plans as markets brace for an uptick in headline inflation.Wall Street Futures edged lower. European benchmarks are trading higher. Asian benchmarks closed on a mostly negative note.The Dollar Index has edged down. Bond yields are moving mixed. Crude oil prices recorded mild gains amidst supply concerns. Gold staged a minor rebound. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, the likelihood of a quarter-point Fed rate cut in December is at 62 percent whereas 38 percent expect a pause by the Fed. Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 43,855.70 down 0.13% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,977.20, down 0.11% Germany's DAX at 19,074.75, up 0.14% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,031.96, up 0.08% France's CAC 40 at 7,238.13, up 0.15% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,750.95, up 0.13% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,740.50, down 1.55% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,193.40, down 0.75% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,439.28, up 0.51% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,823.45, down 0.12%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0612, down 0.10% GBP/USD at 1.2740, down 0.05% USD/JPY at 154.91, up 0.20% AUD/USD at 0.6524, down 0.13% USD/CAD at 1.3960, up 0.11% Dollar Index at 105.99, down 0.03%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.423%, down 0.29% Germany at 2.3810%, up 1.23% France at 3.150%, up 0.61% U.K. at 4.5600%, up 1.33% Japan at 1.038%, down 0.67%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $72.58, up 0.96%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $68.79, up 0.98%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,613.20, up 0.26%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $87,407.94, down 0.13% Ethereum at $3,160.10, down 5.02% Solana at $207.22, down 3.85% BNB at $605.54, down 4.09% Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.3778, down 5.62%.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX