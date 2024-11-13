LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation increased slightly, as initially estimated in October, the final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.Consumer price inflation rose to 2.3 percent in October from 2.1 percent in September. That was in line with the flash data published on October 31.The annual price growth for unprocessed food products accelerated to 2.1 percent in October from 0.9 percent in September. Meanwhile, costs for energy products fell at a slower pace of 0.2 percent versus 3.5 percent in September.Excepting energy and unprocessed food products, core inflation eased to 2.6 percent from 2.8 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose slightly by 0.1 percent after increasing 1.3 percent in the previous month. There was no change in figures compared with the earlier estimate.EU-harmonized inflation slowed to 2.5 percent in October from 2.6 percent a month ago. In the flash report, the rate was stable at 2.6 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX