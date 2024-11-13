OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Canadian food retailer Loblaw Cos. Ltd. (L.TO) raised its adjusted earnings per share growth guidance for the full-year 2024, based on its year to date operating and financial performance and momentum exiting the third quarter.For fiscal 2024, the company now projects year-over-year adjusted net earnings per share growth in the low double-digits, up from the prior forecast in the high single-digits.On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of C$8.54 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX