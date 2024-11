At the request of Tangiamo Touch Technology AB, Tangiamo Touch Technology AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from 2024-11-14. Please find equity right identifiers in the attached documents. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1259425