BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).In the GreenDave Inc. (DAVE) is up over 47% at $92.57. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) is up over 30% at $19.14. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) is up over 24% at $33.00. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) is up over 20% at $1.04. Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) is up over 17% at $12.23. The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) is up over 17% at $5.65. Kairos Pharma, Ltd. (KAPA) is up over 16% at $2.40. CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) is up over 15% at $167.21. Natera, Inc. (NTRA) is up over 14% at $154.90. Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) is up over 13% at $2.69. Genius Group Limited (GNS) is up over 12% at $1.18. Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI) is up over 10% at $3.13. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is up over 9% at $11.58. Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) is up over 8% at $83.00. Mega Matrix Inc. (MPU) is up over 8% at $1.73.In the RedSpirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is down over 70% at $0.94. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (VINO) is down over 44% at $2.48. Sidus Space, Inc. (SIDU) is down over 41% at $1.31. Vroom, Inc. (VRM) is down over 36% at $5.60. Nano Labs Ltd (NA) is down over 23% at $5.86. Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) is down over 20% at $9.00. Next Technology Holding Inc. (NXTT) is down over 17% at $1.67. Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) is down over 16% at $1.48. BTC Digital Ltd. (BTCT) is down over 15% at $8.88. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (XBP) is down over 14% at $1.14. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (SDHC) is down over 13% at $28.51. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is down over 13% at $11.25. Signing Day Sports, Inc. (SGN) is down over 12% at $0.21. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) is down over 11% at $77.00.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX