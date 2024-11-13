WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. forces have carried out airstrikes targeting an Iranian-backed militia group's weapons storage and logistics headquarters facility in Syria Tuesday.These attacks were in response to a rocket attack on U.S. personnel at Patrol Base Shaddadi, the U.S. Central Command said.There was no damage to U.S. facilities and no injuries to U.S. or partner forces during the attack.These strikes will degrade the Iranian backed groups' ability to plan and launch future attacks on U.S. and Coalition forces who are in the region to conduct anti-terrorist operations against the Islamic State, Centcom said in a press release.'U.S. Central Command, alongside our regional partners, will aggressively pursue any threat to US forces, allies, partners, and security in the region,' said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, Centcom commander.The Pentagon has deployed hundreds of troops in eastern Syria and Iraq in supportive role to local forces several years after withdrawing significant number of its forces from active combat to prevent the resurgence of IS cadres.Militant outfits, mostly pro-Iranian groups, have stepped up attacks targeting American troops in the region since Hamas carried out a cross-border attack in Israel in October last year that triggered the year-old Middle East war.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX