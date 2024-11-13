Anzeige
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
13.11.2024 14:36 Uhr
NOVOSENSE Microelectronics: Continental Automotive and NOVOSENSE Partner to Advance Vehicle Safety Systems

Finanznachrichten News

MUNICH, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVOSENSE Microelectronics, a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog and mixed-signal chips, and Continental Automotive Technologies are to collaborate on the development of automotive-grade sensors to advance safety in vehicle systems.

Left: Theo Brunner, Continental Automotive, Head of Electronic Purchasing;Right: Yun Sheng, NOVOSENSE Co-Founder and CTO

The two companies have signed a memorandum to enhance strategic cooperation in the development of sensor ICs with functional safety, as well as for the global integration of NOVOSENSE's products within Continental's worldwide platforms. Products being co-developed include those for safety functions and system reliability - from airbag triggers to battery pack monitors.

Shengyang Wang, NOVOSENSE Co-Founder and CEO said: "This collaboration marks an important milestone in our globalization strategy. NOVOSENSE is committed to delivering exceptional reliability and performance in automotive systems and we look forward to the co-development of these vital systems."

Theo Brunner, Continental Automotive, Head of Electronic Purchasing: "The product roadmap of NOVOSENSE addresses our targets to set up a more diverse supply chain. This helps to better handle geopolitical risks and at the same time enhancing competitiveness of our safety applications."

NOVOSENSE is a member of the AEC and an active developer for the global automotive industry. It has implemented an extensive R&D program for the sector that leverages a system-level understanding of automotive electronics, as well as a reliable product delivery supply chain. During the first half of 2024, the company's shipments of automotive ICs exceeded 133 million units, with the sector accounting for a third of its global revenue.

About Continental Automotive

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2023, Continental generated sales of €41.1 billion and currently employs about 200,000 people in 56 countries and markets.

About NOVOSENSE Microelectronics

NOVOSENSE Microelectronics (NOVOSENSE, SSE Stock Code 688052) is a highly robust and reliable analog and mixed signal IC company. Since its establishment in 2013, the company has been focusing on sensor, signal chain, and power management, providing comprehensive semiconductor products and solutions, that are widely used in automotive, industrial, information communication, and consumer electronics markets.

With the mission of "Sense and Drive the Future, Build a Green, Smart and Connected World with Semiconductors," the company is committed to providing chip-level solutions to link the digital world and the real world. Find out more at https://www.novosns.com/en.

For more information, please contact:

NOVOSENSE Microelectronics
Email: pr@novosns.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2556624/Image__1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/continental-automotive-and-novosense-partner-to-advance-vehicle-safety-systems-302304176.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
