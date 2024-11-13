LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK government has announced new climate goals at the Climate Change Summit, including reducing emissions by 81 percent on 1990 levels by 2035.To support the industry, the government has announced a significant investment program in homegrown British energy - including renewables, carbon capture and storage, nuclear and hydrogen.The target excludes emissions from international aviation and shipping in line with international standards, and is aligned with the UK's sixth carbon budget.Unveiling the UK's new climate goals at the COP29 Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said, 'The only way to protect current generations is by making Britain a clean energy superpower, and the only way to protect future generations is by tackling the climate crisis.'The target forms what is called the UK's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC): commitments that countries make to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions to mitigate climate change. It is aligned to 1.5C.The UK has called for other countries to match the UK's ambition to address the urgency of climate change, following stark warnings from the United Nations that the world is way off track to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C.By 2030, to combat climate catastrophe, global emissions need to fall by 43 percent on 1990 levels.Responding to Miliband's announcement, Rain Newton-Smith, CBI CEO, said, 'As the world convenes at COP29 the UK has today demonstrated its international leadership credentials on climate. Setting an ambitious 2035 NDC (Nationally Determined Contribution) target to reduce emissions by 81% is a steadfast commitment to transitioning the UK to a net zero economy, capitalizing on its strengths in climate finance, institutions, and policy design that can deliver a blueprint for other countries to build on.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX