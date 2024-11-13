Global Men's Grooming Brand Expands into Europe's Leading Electronics Retailer, Establishing First Retail Partnership in the DACH Region

MANSCAPED, the global men's grooming company and lifestyle consumer brand, today announces its launch in MediaMarkt, Europe's leading electronics retailer. As MANSCAPED's first brick-and-mortar retail partner in the DACH region, MediaMarkt will offer a curated selection of the brand's premium grooming tools and formulations in several selected stores, as well as online at mediamarkt.de. To boost in-store visibility, branded tabletop trays and product displays will be prominently featured in 40 locations across Germany.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241113195764/en/

MANSCAPED® brings a curated selection of its premium grooming tools to Europe's leading electronics retailer, MediaMarkt. (Photo: Business Wire)

"MediaMarkt's dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction reflects our mission to deliver high-quality grooming solutions at accessible prices," said Catherine Cronin, Vice President of Retail at MANSCAPED. "Partnering with Europe's top electronics retailer enables us to broaden our reach and provide more consumers access to our expertly crafted products as we work to revolutionize men's grooming worldwide."

A selection of MANSCAPED's core collection, featuring its best-selling tools and formulations, is now available both in-store and online at MediaMarkt, including:

The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra Essentials Kit (€119.99) - This curated set brings together two essential below-the-waist grooming products. It includes the newest version of MANSCAPED's marquee electric groin and body hair trimmer, along with a soothing aftershave lotion designed to hydrate the skin and enhance comfort after shaving. Inside you'll find:

The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra groin and body hair trimmer The most advanced trimmer in The Lawn Mower Family features interchangeable SkinSafe * foil and trimmer blade heads, waterproof** design, adjustable length settings, constant RPM motor, dual temperature LED spotlight, travel lock, wireless charging, and up to 60-minutes runtime.

groin and body hair trimmer The most advanced trimmer in The Lawn Mower Family features interchangeable SkinSafe * foil and trimmer blade heads, waterproof** design, adjustable length settings, constant RPM motor, dual temperature LED spotlight, travel lock, wireless charging, and up to 60-minutes runtime. Crop SootherTM aftershave lotion Infused with ultra-soothing ingredients like aloe, colloidal oats, shea, and cocoa seed butter, this unique formulation hydrates skin and helps minimize post-shave irritation.

The Beard Hedger Essentials Kit *In-Store Exclusive* (€139.99) - This comprehensive routine provides everything you need for a clean, perfectly groomed, and conditioned beard. Each formulation is dermatologist-tested and paraben, phthalate, and cruelty-freeThe bundle includes:

The Beard Hedger electric beard hair trimmer A premium beard-sculpting machine powerful enough to craft your style in a single swipe. It features a powerful, cordless DC motor for ultra-precise results, an intuitive zoom wheel with 20 length settings, a 41mm titanium-coated rust-resistant t-blade for a comfortable trim and enhanced durability, up to 60-minute runtime, three-tiered LED battery level indicator, and waterproof design for easy cleaning.

electric beard hair trimmer A premium beard-sculpting machine powerful enough to craft your style in a single swipe. It features a powerful, cordless DC motor for ultra-precise results, an intuitive zoom wheel with 20 length settings, a 41mm titanium-coated rust-resistant t-blade for a comfortable trim and enhanced durability, up to 60-minute runtime, three-tiered LED battery level indicator, and waterproof design for easy cleaning. Beard Shampoo A gentle cleanser to help soften and hydrate coarse beard hair.

A gentle cleanser to help soften and hydrate coarse beard hair. Beard Conditioner - Pamper your beard with this lightweight formula, infused with coconut oil, shea butter, and vitamin E to rehydrate hair and leave it feeling silky-soft.

- Pamper your beard with this lightweight formula, infused with coconut oil, shea butter, and vitamin E to rehydrate hair and leave it feeling silky-soft. Beard Comb Featuring dual fine and coarse teeth, this comb tames tangles and evenly distributes your favorite products.

Featuring dual fine and coarse teeth, this comb tames tangles and evenly distributes your favorite products. Beard Scissors Ultra-sharp scissors to trim flyaways and perfect your beard shape.

Ultra-sharp scissors to trim flyaways and perfect your beard shape. Travel Pouch A handy storage bag to keep all your essentials organized.

The Dome Shaver Plus (€109.99) - Equipped with cutting-edge FlexAdjust technology to adapt to the unique contours of your head, ultra-thin foils for an exceptionally close shave, and a four-blade design for powerful, single-pass cutting action, this advanced electric head shaver will help you keep your smooth.

The Handyman (€79.99) - This compact yet powerful face shaver is the perfect tool for on-the-go grooming. It boasts dual-action SkinSafe long-hair leveler and foil shaver blades, ensuring a comfortable and close shave, along with a waterproof design for easy cleanup. Lightweight and easy to pack, it also comes with a magnetic protective cover for mess-free travels.

Weed Whacker 2.0 (€54.99) - This advanced nose and ear hair trimmer features a state-of-the-art rotary steel blade with tall and wide slots for enhanced performance, SkinSafe technology, waterproof capabilities, and ergonomic design for a comfortable and confident trim every time.

Whether you're looking for the perfect holiday gift or aiming to take your personal care routine to the next level, MANSCAPED is the go-to source for all your grooming needs. To shop MANSCAPED's premium line of men's grooming products, visit your local MediaMarkt today.

*SkinSafe technology does not guarantee cut protection.

** IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at www.manscaped.com/waterproof.

About MANSCAPED

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the global men's lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over eleven million men worldwide. The product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. The collection is available globally in 40 countries on manscaped.com, on Amazon in more than 100 countries worldwide, and in major retailers including Target®, Walmart, Best Buy, Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Military Exchanges, and many more internationally. For more information, visit manscaped.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), TikTok, Tumblr, and YouTube.

About MediaMarktSaturn Germany

With around 400 MediaMarkt and Saturn stores and more than 20,000 employees, MediaMarktSaturn Germany is the number one electronics retailer in Germany. As the founder of the consumer electronics category, the company is now redefining itself and its environment: the term "Experience Electronics" describes both its repositioning and the range of services it offers its customers. With the two strong brands MediaMarkt and Saturn, the company is focusing on the customer experience and personal advice. As a successful omnichannel provider, MediaMarktSaturn Germany closely integrates its brick-and-mortar stores with online stores and mobile shopping apps. Customers thus benefit from the advantages of online shopping as well as from personal advice and comprehensive services in the local stores. MediaMarktSaturn Germany is part of the MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group, which in turn is majority-owned by CECONOMY AG. More information at www.mediamarktsaturn.com, www.mediamarkt.de and www.saturn.de (data as of 30.09.2024).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241113195764/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Communications at MANSCAPED

PR@manscaped.com