New World Solutions Inc.: New World Solutions Announces Board Changes

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / New World Solutions Inc. (CSE:NEWS)(OTC PINK:REGRF)(FSE:RT5) ("New World" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Marks has stepped down from the Board of Directors to focus on growing the Company's majority owned subsidiary dialMKT Corp.("dialMKT").

dialMKT has recently launched its online platform and has entered in revenue. Mr. Marks will focus his attention on growing that brand by working to build revenue.

As Mr. Marks steps away from the Company, shareholders are reminded that any promotion around the watch business represents Mr. Marks' own opinions and not those of the Company.

The Board will name a new Chairperson at its next meeting and currently has no plans to fill the vacancy.

About:

dialMKT is addressing the digital transformation of the global luxury wrist watch enthusiast market by developing a blockchain-powered digital ecosystem that integrates content, e-commerce, and community.

The company's video-first content platform WatchReporter.com is produced by watch enthusiasts - for watch enthusiasts and features the latest relevant articles, and videos on: watch auction news, collector interviews, watch reviews, and growing database on buyer guides on vintage and modern watches from the top brands. The newly launched dialMKT.com plans to offer rare and hard-to-find vintage and modern watches at the most competitive prices, with a high level of transparency, and concierge-style service for serious watch enthusiasts.

About New World

New World Solutions is an innovative technology company, driving innovative solutions to new world problems. Through our blockchain and technology experience, we are leveraging solutions in the decentralized finance space as well as the electric vehicle area. We look to acquire and launch a balanced spectrum of solutions to become a leader in this dynamic tech landscape.

For additional information on New World and other corporate information, please visit the company website at https://www.newworldinc.io/.

For further information, please contact:

Paul Haber, C.P.A., C.A., C.Dir

Chief Executive Officer

New World Solutions Inc.

Phone: (416) 318- 6501

Email: phaber@newworldinc.io

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the blockchain in general, the risk that the Transaction will not be completed as contemplated or at all. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results, or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Stock Exchange (the "CSE") does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: New World Solutions Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com