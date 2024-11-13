Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
WKN: A1J39P | ISIN: US98138H1014 | Ticker-Symbol: W7D
Tradegate
13.11.24
16:59 Uhr
261,70 Euro
+7,15
+2,81 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
Trintech to Deliver Tailored Solutions to Customers via Built on Workday

Finanznachrichten News

Trintech Achieves Workday's Highest Tier of Innovation Partnership

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced it has joined Built on Workday. This announcement follows recent news of Trintech also being named a Workday Innovation Partner and earning Workday packaged solution badges.

Trintech Logo

"Built on Workday showcases our commitment to extending the capabilities of the Workday platform through collaboration with our partners to continue meeting our customers' evolving needs," said Mark David, Vice President, Partner Innovations, Workday. "We are thrilled to welcome Trintech to the Built on Workday program and look forward to our joint finance customers realizing significant benefits."

Built on Workday enables Workday partners to easily build, launch, and centrally manage apps on the Workday platform. This provides partners with opportunities to accelerate and scale their app development while addressing customers' evolving business, industry, and regional challenges. Trintech's solutions will be specifically engineered to help address complexities in the reconciliation and close processes.

"Joining the Built on Workday program is an exciting step in our partnership with Workday and highlights our shared commitment to delivering cohesive solutions to our joint customers," said Mekaela Davis, Chief Partner Officer of Trintech. "This facet of our partnership enables us to deliver-at scale-advanced automation and integration capabilities that streamline reconciliation processes, enhance accuracy, and empower finance teams to realize value more quickly."

The Trintech and Workday partnership helps joint customers address the complexities of the reconciliation and financial close processes. With the solutions, users can automate the collection of external financial transactions across multiple systems by eliminating manual processes and reducing reliance on internal IT teams. The solutions can match millions of transactions to financial accounts in seconds, routing journal entries back to Workday's general ledger for a faster and more accurate financial close. This automation enhances accuracy and helps improve the work-life balance of accounting teams, allowing more time for strategic financial planning and analysis.

Learn more about the Trintech and Workday partnership here.

About Trintech

Trintech gives people time back for what matters most. Our cloud-based platform and solutions enable thousands of clients worldwide to lead productivity transformation across their finance and accounting organizations - driving efficiencies, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk, and empowering strategic decision-making. Make time count with Trintech.

As the leader in Financial Close Management, Trintech is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices and strategic resellers across United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a strong partner ecosystem, Trintech collaborates with over 100 companies to create a network of interconnected businesses. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com.

Media Contact:
Kelli Shoevlin
Director, Global Corporate Marketing & Communications
kelli.shoevlin@trintech.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161503/Trintech_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trintech-to-deliver-tailored-solutions-to-customers-via-built-on-workday-302303186.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
