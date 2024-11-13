Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. Advances FDA Cleared ADAPT Clinical Trial with Positive Independent Review, Validating the Safety and Potential of CELZ-201 for Chronic Lower Back Pain Treatment

PHOENIX, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ), a biotechnology leader in regenerative medicine, is pleased to announce the successful completion of an independent interim safety review by the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for its ADAPT clinical trial. The trial evaluated CELZ-201, a novel therapeutic perinatal tissue derived cell product, designed to treat chronic lower back pain associated with degenerative disc disease.

The DSMB reviewed safety data from the first five dosed patients concluding that the trial may proceed as planned, underscoring the safety profile of CELZ-201 and supporting the advancement of this innovative therapy. This positive review follows the completion of a rigorous 30-day dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) assessment per patient, an important milestone as CELZ-201 moves closer to potentially transformative therapeutic outcomes for patients.

"The DSMB's positive review marks an exciting and validating moment for Creative Medical Technology," commented Timothy Warbington, CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. "As we push forward and accelerate enrollment, the ADAPT trial continues to demonstrate not only the commitment of our team but also the potential of CELZ-201 to significantly address chronic lower back pain-a condition with limited long-term solutions for 16 million patients in the United States. This validation fuels our confidence in the safety and viability of our regenerative biologic approach, and we look forward to advancing towards the next stages of clinical development."

The ADAPT trial (CELZ-201-ADAPT-2023) is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, dose-escalation study designed to rigorously evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of CELZ-201 administered intramuscularly using minimally invasive ultrasound techniques. The trial employs careful, protocol-driven monitoring of adverse events in alignment with Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events (CTCAE v.5), safeguarding patients and providing real-time data for DSMB review and study continuity. Regular DSMB reviews are scheduled to ensure ongoing compliance with safety standards, reinforcing CELZ-201's clinical potential.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings continues to pursue cutting-edge therapies within its regenerative medicine and immunotherapy pipeline, pioneering safe, effective treatments for high-need indications. CELZ-201 exemplifies the company's mission to develop targeted cellular therapies, combining rigorous science with strategic clinical insights to tackle previously unmet medical needs.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering regenerative medicine therapies derived from adult stem cells. With a robust therapeutic platform, the Company is at the forefront of innovative solutions for degenerative diseases, committed to delivering transformative treatments for patients. Creative Medical Technology Holdings is dedicated to translating its scientific advancements into accessible, impactful care.

