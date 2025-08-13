Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EJMZ | ISIN: US22529Y4089 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
13.08.25 | 15:34
3,220 US-Dollar
+4,21 % +0,130
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CREATIVE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CREATIVE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.08.2025 15:06 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.: Creative Medical Technology Holdings Secures FDA Fast Track Designation for CELZ-201-DDT - Advancing Breakthrough Therapy for Chronic Lower Back Pain

PHOENIX, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on regenerative and immune cellular therapies, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to its lead investigational therapy, CELZ-201-DDT, for the treatment of degenerative disc disease (DDD), a major cause of chronic lower back pain and disability.

This designation positions CELZ-201-DDT among a select group of therapies recognized for their potential to address serious medical conditions with high unmet need. Fast Track status enables the Company to benefit from accelerated FDA interactions, rolling Biologics License Application (BLA) submissions, and eligibility for priority review-potentially expediting the path to market and patient access.

Transformative Regenerative Approach

CELZ-201-DDT, part of the Company's proprietary AlloStem® platform, is an allogeneic perinatal cell therapy administered via minimally invasive, ultrasound-guided intramuscular injections. The Fast Track designation was awarded based on compelling clinical data demonstrating a favorable safety profile and early signs of efficacy, marking a potentially significant step forward in redefining treatment standards for patients suffering from chronic back pain due to DDD.

"Fast Track designation from the FDA is both a validation of our scientific approach and a catalyst for value creation," said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings. "Lower back pain from degenerative disc disease remains a leading cause of disability worldwide, and the opioid crisis underscores the urgent need for new, non-addictive solutions. As we near final enrollment in our FDA cleared clinical trial, we believe CELZ-201-DDT has the potential to transform patient care while driving shareholder value through accelerated development timelines."

Addressing a Large and Growing Market

DDD impacts millions of patients globally, with current options often limited to symptom management or invasive surgery. The Company's approach targets the underlying cellular degeneration and inflammation, aiming to restore function and improve quality of life. The global spinal disorders treatment market is projected to surpass $20 billion by 2030, highlighting the significant commercial potential for novel, effective therapies.

Next Steps and Expanded Access

In alignment with Section 561A(f)(2) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA), Creative Medical Technology will publicly post its expanded access policy for CELZ-201-DDT within 15 days of this announcement, with details available on the Company's website.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.
Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of cell and immune therapies targeting unmet needs in neurology, urology, orthopedics, and autoimmune diseases. The Company leverages proprietary regenerative platforms and a robust regulatory strategy to accelerate development.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding regulatory milestones, clinical development, and the Company's strategic plans. Actual results may differ due to a range of factors, including regulatory risks and clinical outcomes. Creative Medical Technology assumes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.

Contact:
Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.
IR@CreativeMedicalTechnology.com
www.creativemedicaltechnology.com
Investor Relations:
Devin Sullivan, Managing Director Dave Gentry
The Equity Group Inc. RedChip Companies
dsullivan@equityny.com 1-407-644-4256
CELZ@redchip.com
Conor Rodriguez
Associate Paul Kuntz
crodriguez@equityny.com Communications Director
RedChip Companies
paul@redchip.com
412-708-4590

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.