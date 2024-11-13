Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
ACCESSWIRE
13.11.2024 20:50 Uhr
Comcast Corporation: NBCUniversal Productions Earn Awards for Sustainability On-Screen and Behind the Scenes at the 2024 EMA Awards

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / NBCUniversal joined the 34th Annual EMA Awards, an annual celebration of sustainable production and environmental messaging in media, hosted by the Environmental Media Association. This year, NBCUniversal took home three awards for on-screen storylines:

  • Universal Pictures' Twisters for Feature Film

  • Universal Television's Hacks for the Paul Junger Witt Comedy Award

  • Bravo's Top Chef for Reality Series

Another NBCUniversal nominee recognized for environmental messaging included E!'s Omg Fashun for Reality Series. The evening also honored Quinta Brunson, currently in development with Universal on a new comedy feature film.

The EMA Documentary Award winner Bad River from 50 Eggs Films premiered on Peacock on November 1.

In his acceptance speech for Twisters, director Lee Isaac Chung spoke about capturing the beauty of nature while navigating the challenges of shooting in Oklahoma during tornado season. Chung highlighted the efforts of Universal's GreenerLight program and the sustainability team's initiatives behind the scenes, including reducing the use of fossil fuels on-set and minimizing food waste.

Chung also recognized the scientists who served as advisors for the film as the "real heroes" for educating the filmmakers about tornadoes and climate science.

All of us are here because we love this place, we love this earth, and we want to be caretakers of it.

Lee Issac Chung

Director of Twisters

In addition to the awards, NBCUniversal earned 17 Green Seals and 32 Gold Seals, the latter an all-time high for the company. The EMA Green Seal program recognizes progress in sustainable production practices, including fuel reduction, reuse and recycling, sustainable building materials, LED lighting, food donations and more. EMA Gold Seals are a higher tiered recognition and demonstrate exemplary sustainable production practices.

65% of all NBCU EMA Seal recipients earned a Gold Seal, a record for the company, in part thanks to the launch of the NBCU Sustainable Production Standards aimed at moving the needle on fuel emissions and materials conservation on set by requiring minimum metrics be achieved. All film and TV productions that implemented these standards in 2024 received an EMA Gold Seal.

Below is the complete list of the NBCUniversal 2024 EMA Green and Gold Seal recipients, including our first sports production to be recognized - the NBC Olympics broadcast of the Paris 2024 Games.

2024 EMA Green Seals

*EMA Gold Seal winners, a higher tiered recognition.

  • Universal Pictures:?Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy*, Love Hurts*, How to Train Your Dragon*, Him*, Wicked*, Atlantis*, Wolf Man* The Killer

  • Focus Features:?Downton Abbey 3*

  • Universal Television:?St. Denis Medical*, Bel-Air*, Laid*, Law & Order*, A Man on the Inside*, Loot*, The Equalizer*, Hacks*, Lopez vs Lopez*, FBI*, Mr. Throwback*, Chicago Med*, Chicago P.D.*, Chicago Fire*, Harlem*, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Quantum Leap, The Irrational, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, FBI: Most Wanted, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, On Call, Saturday Night Live

  • UCP:?Based on a True Story*, Chucky*, Hysteria!*, Teacup*

  • Universal Television Alternative Studio:?The Americas*, Scare Tactics

  • Universal International Studios: The Day of the Jackal*, Too Much*, Lockerbie: A Search for Truth*, Apples Never Fall*

  • NBCUniversal?Syndication Studios:?The Kelly Clarkson Show, Access Hollywood, Access Daily, E! News

  • NBC Sports: NBC Olympics - Paris 2024

A full list of EMA Nominees and winners can be found here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Comcast Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Comcast Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/comcast-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Comcast Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
