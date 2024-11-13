CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday on hopes that President-elect Donald Trump's policies on tariffs will rekindle inflation and keep interest rates high.Trump's policy proposals, such as tax cuts and import tariffs, would put upward pressure on inflation and prompt the central bank to adopt a restrictive monetary policy.Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan urged caution on future rate cuts as inflation could re-acclerate, if Fed cuts too far past neutral.The Fed will likely need more cuts, but how much and how soon are not clear.If bond yields continue to rise, the Fed may need less-restrictive policy, Logan noted.Data from the Labor Department showed that consumer prices in the U.S. rose in line with economist estimates in the month of October.The consumer price index crept up by 0.2 percent in October, matching the upticks seen in each of the three previous months as well as expectations.Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices climbed by 0.3 percent in October, matching the increases seen in each of the two previous months along with expectations.The greenback moved up to near a 4-month high of 155.42 against the yen, more than 1-year high of 1.0555 against the euro and more than a 3-month high of 1.2686 against the pound, off its early lows of 154.33, 1.0653 and 1.2768, respectively. The next possible resistance for the currency is seen around 161.00 against the yen, 1.04 against the euro and 1.25 against the pound.The greenback climbed to a 4-1/2-year high of 1.3999 against the loonie and more than 3-month highs of 0.6479 against the aussie and 0.5880 against the kiwi, from its early lows of 1.3930, 0.6545 and 0.5947, respectively. The currency is poised to challenge resistance around 1.41 against the loonie, 0.63 against the aussie and 0.57 against the kiwi.The greenback touched a 3-1/2-month high of 0.8853 against the franc, from an early 2-day low of 0.8797. Immediate resistance for the currency is seen around the 0.90 level.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX