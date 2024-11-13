WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clark County Public Health officials are warning the residents about the rise in whooping cough and chickenpox cases among children.So far, the County has reported 406 cases of whooping cough, mostly in children, making it the highest number of whooping cough cases among all counties in Washington.In the past two months alone, 168 cases of whooping cough were registered.Whereas, only 14 cases of whooping cough were reported throughout 2023 in Clark County.Also, the officials have noted a rise in chicken pox cases with 50 cases being reported so far in 2024. Of this, 23 cases were linked to the school outbreaks in late September.'We have vaccines that are safe and can prevent these diseases,' recommended Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and public health director.'The best thing parents can do to keep their children healthy and prevent them from missing time in the classroom is to ensure they are up to date on their vaccinations.'Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a very contagious respiratory illness caused by the Bordetella pertussis bacteria that are typically accompanied by an uncontrollable hacking cough, 'followed by a high-pitched intake of breath that sounds like 'whoop,' as described by the Mayo Clinic.Initial symptoms mirror allergies or the common cold-congestion, runny nose, watery eyes-with more serious symptoms including severe fatigue and vomiting from all the coughing.Meanwhile, symptoms of chicken pox include fever, tiredness, loss of appetite and headache, followed by itchy, fluid-filled blisters. It remains contagious till the blisters have scabbed.'Not only will children who get sick miss time at school, they can also bring the illness home to their younger siblings and others who are at higher risk for complications from these diseases,' the health authorities said in a press release.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX