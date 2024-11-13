WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled $75.48 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $88.68 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.Excluding items, Helmerich & Payne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $76.07 million or $0.76 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $693.793 million from $697.724 million last year.Helmerich & Payne Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q4): $75.48 Mln. vs. $88.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.76 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $693.793 Mln vs. $697.724 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX