WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK), Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $0.35 per share, up 75 percent from last year's $0.20 per share.On adjusted basis, earnings stood at $0.38 per share versus $0.33 per share in previous year.On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.Net revenue rose 8 percent, to $1.14 billion from $1.06 billion in prior year quarter.Looking ahead, the company expects earnings of $0.32 to $0.34 per share for the first quarter, and $1.40 to $1.50 per share for the fiscal year 2025.Meanwhile, analysts estimate earnings of $0.34 per share for the first quarter, and $1.50 per share for the full year 2025.The company sees revenue of $1.090 to $1.150 billion for the first quarter, and $4.565 to $4.765 billion for the fiscal year 2025.Whereas, analysts expect revenue of $1.09 billion for the first quarter, and $4.66 billion for the full year 2025.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX