Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2024) - ZoomerMedia Limited (TSXV: ZUM) (the "Company" or "ZoomerMedia") announced today that it has amended the date of its upcoming special shareholders meeting (the "Meeting") being held to consider the proposed arrangement (the "Arrangement") to take the Company private from November 29, 2024 to December 6, 2024. The Meeting will be held on December 6, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. (Toronto time) in a hybrid meeting format, in person at 70 Jefferson Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1Y4 and by way of a live audio webcast at meetnow.global/MQKUL6C. Shareholders attending virtually will have the opportunity to attend, ask questions and vote at the Meeting in real time through a web-based platform.

Further to the Company's news release dated November 11, 2024 which announced the mailing of the management information circular ("Circular") and related meeting materials, the Company has also mailed an addendum (the "Addendum") to the Circular which revised the date of the Meeting and certain dates referenced in the Circular. Shareholders of the Company should refer to the Addendum for important information regarding updated voting instructions.

For more details on the Arrangement and the Meeting, please see the Circular and Addendum which are available on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) under ZoomerMedia's issuer profile.

About ZoomerMedia Limited

Founded by television and media icon Moses Znaimer in 2008, ZoomerMedia Limited is a multimedia company devoted to creating content for Canada's most powerful audiences: the 18.1 million people aged 45-plus aka "Zoomers", and the 15.1 million Millennials and Gen Zs, coincidentally also called "Zoomers", who follow in their footsteps.

ZoomerMedia operates 5 TV, 3 Radio, 2 Print, and 21 Digital properties. ZoomerMedia produces original TV, Radio, Podcast and Print content, offers clients creative audio and video production services, and bespoke events on site at its 2.6-acre complex in Toronto's Liberty Village.

Specific ZoomerMedia property names and descriptions, are as follows.

Television: VisionTV, available in 7.5 million households is Canada's home for British comedy and drama series, VisionTV's flagship current affairs show theZoomer, original Zoomer-made series like Your All-Time Classic Hit Parade, plus uplifting movies, music, and multicultural and multilingual faith programming; ONETV: The Exercise & Entertainment Channel, combines original Zoomer-made fitness series with British serial soaps, dramas and American movies; JoyTV in Vancouver, Victoria, Surrey and the Fraser Valley, and FAITHTV in Winnipeg are devoted to broadcasting Christian, multi-faith, and local content.

Zoomer Digital Network ("ZDN"): Reaches 18.5 million monthly active users with over a billion annual pageviews and social media engagements. ZDN comprises: DailyHive, dailyhive.com in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec, and The Maritimes, is one of Canada's most followed lifestyle brands with over 10 million monthly active users, over 270 million annual page views, and 3.1 million followers across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter (X), TikTok, and LinkedIn; blogTO, blogto.com, Toronto's unrivalled local publisher across digital and social media platforms, brings in 8 million monthly active users, and over 213 million page views annually; Curiocity, curiocity.com is one of Alberta's leading digital media publishers, with a presence in Calgary, Edmonton, and a number of other key markets in Canada.

Zoomer Magazine's EverythingZoomer.com is Canada's leading provider of online content targeting the 45-plus; The Peak, readthepeak.com is a daily newsletter serving 150,000 Canadian professionals and business leaders with the day's top business and tech stories packaged in smart bite-sized formats; Ludwig Van, Ludwig-Van.com, is Canada's leading digital voice for classical music, opera and arts headline news, reviews, and interviews; and MobileSyrup, MobileSyrup.com is Canada's news and views source for all things tech; ZoomerMedia also operates TitusOne, a digital marketing agency that specializes in growing audiences through search, social media and creative content strategies.

Radio: The New Classical FM, Canada's only all classical music radio service broadcasting over three frequencies in a unique Ontario regional network: 96.3FM CFMZ-FM Toronto (GTA), 103.1FM CFMX-FM Cobourg (Eastern Ontario), and 102.9FM CFMO-FM Collingwood (Southern Georgian Bay); Zoomer Radio, Original Greatest Hits, which has the biggest broadcast footprint in Canada, reaches into the US, and broadcasts simultaneously on AM and FM in Toronto (740AM CFZM-AM and 96.7FM CFZM-FM in Downtown Toronto); and the newly acquired CJOS 92.3 FM in Owen Sound that will play Adult Hits, the 60s, 70s, 80s, along with information programming as part of the Zoomer Radio Regional network. (The sale is subject to CRTC approval and other closing conditions).

Print: ZOOMER Magazine, the Company's flagship magazine and Canada's largest paid circulation magazine for the 45-plus; and the quarterly On The Bay Magazine, the dominant regional lifestyle magazine for some two dozen towns and villages of Ontario's South Georgian Bay. On The Bay also produces Baywatch.ca, a TV style digital channel featuring up-to-the-minute headlines and hot sales offers, along with video stories showcasing local faces, places and events.

ZoomerMedia also supports the efforts of its affiliate non-profit, non-partisan advocacy association CARP, the Canadian Association of Retired Persons. Through ZoomerMedia, CARP has access to a powerful suite of media channels that no other advocacy group in Canada enjoys.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

