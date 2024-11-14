INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS, INC.: Inspire Veterinary Partners Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq:IVP) ("Inspire" or the "Company"), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the U.S., today reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Select Third Quarter 2024 Highlights Compared to Prior Year Period

Total revenue of approximately $4.0 million, a decrease of 1.7%

Services revenue of $2.9 million, an increase of 1%

Product revenue of $1.1 million, a decrease of 9%

G&A decreased 16%

Net loss decreased 56%

Select Nine Month 2024 Highlights Compared to Prior Year Period

Total revenue of approximately $13.3 million, an increase of 3%

Services revenue of approximately $9.7 million, an increase of 6%

Product revenue of $3.5 million, a decrease of 4%

G&A increased 11%

Net loss decreased 3%

"Our third quarter results demonstrate the ongoing work of our dedicated teams on key initiatives to strengthen our fundamentals and accelerate the path to improved profitability," said Kimball Carr, President & Chief Executive Officer of Inspire. "While our third quarter total revenue was slightly lower on a quarterly comparative basis, we continued to streamline our operations to lower our cost structure, leading to a 16% decrease in G&A and a reduction in net loss. Looking ahead, I see tremendous opportunities for us to significantly improve our operating and financial performance and better leverage IVP's platform by continuing to add attractive single and multi-unit animal hospitals, and other synergistic products and services. We remain confident in our direction and belief that the changes and investments we are making across our business will create a more compelling, enduring value proposition for all stakeholders."

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights Compared to Prior Year Period

Total revenue was approximately $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 1.7% compared to total revenue of $4.1 million in the prior year period. Service revenue for the third quarter of 2024 increased 1% to $2.9 million compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by the acquisition of Valley Veterinary animal hospital in the fourth quarter of 2023. Product revenue of $1.1 million decreased 9% compared to the prior year period driven primarily bycustomers purchasing less products per visit.

General and administrative expenses decreased 16% to $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $3.5 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to the Company's decrease in payroll cost from a reduced headcount, cost associated with the initial public offering in August 2023 and termination of the consulting arrangements with Blue Herron and Star Circle.

Net loss decreased 56% to $3.5 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to a net loss of $7.9 million for the prior year period which included the beneficial conversion feature on the convertible debenture and series A preferred stock of approximately $4.1 million recognized upon the completion of the IPO.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $0.68 million. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter of 2024, the Company closed its previously announced registered direct offering on October 23 for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 10 million shares of its Class A common stock at a purchase price of $0.25 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the offering were $2.5 million, prior to deducting placement agent's fees and other offering expenses payable by Inspire.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 681,199 $ 178,961 Accounts receivable, net 115,551 28,573 Due from former owners - 32,519 Inventory 563,595 571,512 Refundable income tax - 151,796 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,090,371 388,759 Total current assets 4,450,716 1,352,120 Restricted cash - non-current 200,000 200,000 Property and equipment, net 6,486,444 7,949,144 Right-of-use assets 1,347,026 1,616,198 Other intangibles, net 1,864,355 2,513,028 Goodwill 8,022,082 8,147,590 Other assets 25,115 12,895 Total assets $ 22,395,738 $ 21,790,975 Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,073,582 $ 3,206,594 Accrued expenses 305,118 858,334 Cumulative Series A preferred stock dividends payable - 92,322 Operating lease liabilities 164,107 141,691 Loans payable, net of discount 2,233,004 1,713,831 Convertible notes payable 850,000 - Convertible debentures, net of issuance costs - 100,000 Notes payable, net of discount 1,401,449 1,469,043 Total current liabilities 7,027,260 7,581,815 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,417,372 1,514,044 Notes payable - noncurrent 10,921,103 13,483,375 Total liabilities 19,365,735 22,579,234 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 15) Stockholder's Equity (Deficit) Common stock - Class A, $0.0001 par value, 100 million shares authorized, 13,363,688 and 70,421 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 1,336 7 Common stock - Class B, $0.0001 par value, 20 million shares authorized, 3,891,500 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 389 389 Convertible series A preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1 million shares authorized, 0 and 403,640 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. - 40 Additional paid in capital 34,761,924 20,426,562 Accumulated deficit (31,733,646 ) (21,215,257 ) Total stockholder's equity (deficit) 3,030,003 (788,259 ) Total liabilities and stockholder's equity (deficit) $ 22,395,738 $ 21,790,975

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Service revenue $ 2,969,748 $ 2,935,922 $ 9,735,585 $ 9,209,501 Product revenue 1,079,277 1,183,726 3,535,388 3,682,088 Total revenue 4,049,025 4,119,648 13,270,973 12,891,589 Operating expenses Cost of service revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately below) 2,568,085 2,206,216 7,705,972 6,847,963 Cost of product revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately below) 854,921 853,622 2,807,025 2,631,752 General and administrative expenses 2,988,122 3,561,790 8,080,199 7,249,250 Debt extinguishment loss - 16,105 1,587,862 16,105 Depreciation and amortization 340,167 313,316 1,048,290 915,824 Gain on sale of business (467,049 ) - (467,049 ) - Total operating expenses 6,284,246 6,951,049 20,762,299 17,660,894 Loss from operations (2,235,221 ) (2,831,401 ) (7,491,326 ) (4,769,305 ) Other income (expenses): Interest income 44 12 46 18 Interest expense (1,254,149 ) (914,604 ) (2,801,491 ) (1,745,415 ) Beneficial conversion feature - (4,137,261 ) - (4,137,261 ) Other expenses - (748 ) (4,768 ) 1,218 Total other expenses (1,254,105 ) (5,052,601 ) (2,806,213 ) (5,881,440 ) Loss before income taxes (3,489,326 ) (7,884,002 ) (10,297,539 ) (10,650,745 ) Benefit for income taxes - - - - Net loss (3,489,326 ) (7,884,002 ) (10,297,539 ) (10,650,745 ) Dividend on convertible series A preferred stock - (133,828 ) (220,850 ) (133,828 ) Net loss attributable to class A and B common stockholders $ (3,489,326 ) $ (8,017,830 ) $ (10,518,389 ) $ (10,784,573 ) Net loss per Class A and B common shares: Basic and diluted $ (0.38 ) $ (1.86 ) $ (1.75 ) $ (2.50 ) Weighted average shares outstanding per Class A and B common shares: Basic and diluted 9,070,371 4,321,507 6,019,913 4,313,683

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)

Convertible Series A Preferred Stock Class A Common Stock Class B Common Stock Additional Accumulated Stockholders'

Equity No. of

Shares Amount No. of

Shares Amount No. of

Shares Amount Paid-in Capital Deficit (As Restated) (Deficit) (As Restated) Balance as of December 31, 2022 - $ - 9,705 $ 1 4,300,000 $ 430 $ 1,107,536 $ (6,243,448 ) $ (5,135,481 ) Issuance of warrants to CEO - - - - - - 2,701 - 2,701 Net loss - - - - - - - (1,538,949 ) (1,538,949 ) Balance as of March 31, 2023 - $ - 9,705 $ 1 4,300,000 $ 430 $ 1,110,237 $ (7,782,397 ) $ (6,671,729 ) Issuance of convertible series A preferred stock in exchange for bridge note (contingent upon a qualified offering as of or before September 1, 2023 (See note 8)) 442,458 - - - - - - - - Net loss - - - - - - - (1,227,794 ) (1,227,794 ) Balance as of June 30, 2023 442,458 $ - 9,705 $ 1 4,300,000 $ 430 $ 1,110,237 $ (9,010,191 ) $ (7,899,523 ) Issuance of class A common stock in connection with initial public offering, net of issuance costs - - 16,000 2 - - 5,439,569 - 5,439,571 Recognition of convertible series A preferred stock issuance upon initial public offering - 44 - - - - 4,440,644 - 4,440,688 Conversion of convertible debentures into class A common stock - - 14,959 1 - - 4,414,316 - 4,414,317 Conversion of class B common stock into class A common stock - - 4,085 - (408,500 ) (41 ) 41 - - Convertible series A preferred stock cumulative dividends - - - - - - (133,828 ) - (133,828 ) Issuance of common stock for services - - 1,302 - - - 197,892 - 197,892 Beneficial conversion feature on convertible debentures - - - - - - 1,569,395 - 1,569,395 Beneficial conversion feature on convertible series A preferred stock - - - - - - 2,567,866 - 2,567,866 Net loss - - - - - - - (7,884,002 ) (7,884,002 ) Balance as of September 30, 2023 442,458 $ 44 46,051 $ 5 3,891,500 $ 389 $ 19,606,132 $ (16,894,193 ) $ 2,712,376

Convertible Series A

Preferred Stock Class A Common Stock Class B Common Stock No. of

Shares Amount No. of

Shares Amount No. of

Shares Amount Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated Deficit Stockholder'

Equity

(Deficit) Balance as of December 31, 2023 403,640 $ 40 70,421 $ 7 3,891,500 $ 389 $ 20,426,562 $ (21,215,257 ) $ (788,259 ) Issuance of class A common stock and pre-funded warrants, net of issuance costs - - 28,599 3 - - 3,375,455 - 3,375,458 Exercise of pre-funded warrants - - 441,989 44 - - (44 ) - - Issuance of Class A common stock and pre-funded warrants in connection with commitment shares - - 12,143 1 - - 599,999 - 600,000 Issuance of convertible series A preferred stock 20,000 2 - - - - 199,998 - 200,000 Issuance of class A common stock for services - - 39,051 4 - - 286,692 - 286,696 Issuance of class A common stock in connection with general release agreement - - 2,460 - - - 20,000 - 20,000 Conversion of convertible series A preferred stock into class A common stock (363,725 ) (36 ) 147,900 15 - - 21 - - Convertible series A preferred stock cumulative dividends - - - - - - (2,250 ) - (2,250 ) Convertible series A preferred stock dividend 21,227 2 - - - - 212,268 (212,270 ) - Net loss - - - - - - - (3,421,792 ) (3,421,792 ) Balance as of March 31, 2024 81,142 $ 8 742,563 $ 74 3,891,500 $ 389 $ 25,118,701 $ (24,849,319 ) $ 269,853 Exercise of pre-funded warrants - - 102,500 10 - - (10 ) - - Conversion of convertible series A preferred stock into class A common stock (54,771 ) (5 ) 198,992 20 - - (15 ) - - Convertible series A preferred stock dividend 858 - - - - - 10,830 (8,580 ) 2,250 Net loss - - - - - - - (3,386,421 ) (3,386,421 ) Balance as of June 30, 2024 27,229 $ 3 1,044,055 $ 104 3,891,500 $ 389 $ 25,129,506 $ (28,244,320 ) $ (3,114,318 ) Issuance of class A common stock and warrants, net of issuance costs - - 146,475 15 - - 5,459,985 - 5,460,000 Exercise of pre-funded warrants - - 5,853,846 585 - - (585 ) - - Exercise of class A common stock warrants - - 3,500,000 350 - - 3,499,650 - 3,500,000 Conversion of convertible series A preferred stock into class A common stock (27,229 ) $ (3 ) 272,290 $ 27 - - (24 ) - - Conversion of convertible notes payable - - 2,547,022 255 - - 649,745 - 650,000 Stock-based compensation - - - - - - 23,647 - 23,647 Net loss - - - - - - - (3,489,326 ) (3,489,326 ) Balance as of September 30, 2024 - $ - 13,363,688 $ 1,336 3,891,500 $ 389 $ 34,761,924 $ (31,733,646 ) $ 3,030,003

About Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

Inspire Veterinary Partners is an owner/operator of veterinary hospitals in the US. As the Company expands, it expects to acquire additional veterinary hospitals, including general practice, mixed animal facilities, and critical and emergency care.

For more information, please visit: www.inspirevet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to anticipated acquisitions, or factors that result in changes to the Company's anticipated results of operations related to acquisitions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

