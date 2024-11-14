Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX:TGEN), a leading manufacturer of clean energy products, reported revenues of $5.63 million and net loss of $0.93 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to revenues of $7.11 million, and a net loss of $0.48 million in 2023. We used $117 thousand in cash from operations and $839 thousand in property plant and equipment during the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Our cash balance was $1.28 million at September 30, 2024, which reflects $1.0 million of additional funding provided by related parties in the three months ended September 30, 2024.

"Our business development efforts over the last 15 months are showing results. Our backlog has jumped to $10.8m and we expect further orders before year end. Our cash resources and the short term increase in working capital needed to restart production limited our revenue for Q3, but now we expect to see sequential increases in revenue and product shipments each quarter."

"We are also making progress towards closing our first data center projects by early 2025. Data centers are shifting towards AI and liquid cooling but are finding themselves short of power. Therefore, potential data center customers are interested in replacing their electrical chillers with Tecogen's high efficiency natural gas chillers because they can convert an expense - electrical power that would be consumed by cooling - and turn it into revenue by selling that power for use in computing. I will discuss more about this exciting growth opportunity during the conference call" commented Abinand Rangesh, Tecogen's Chief Executive Officer.

Key Takeaways

Net Loss and Earnings Per Share

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $0.93 million compared to a net loss of $0.48 million for the same period of 2023, an increase of $0.45 million, due to decreased revenue and gross profit for our Products segment due to the relocation of our manufacturing operations to our new facility in April 2024 and increased operating expenses. EPS for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 was a loss of $0.04/share and $0.02/share, respectively.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $3.57 million compared to a net loss of $2.75 million in 2023, an increase of $0.82 million, due to decreased revenue and gross profit for our Products segment due to the relocation of our manufacturing operations to our new facility in April 2024 and increased operating expenses. EPS for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 was a loss of $0.14/share and $0.11/share, respectively.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $0.87 million compared to a loss from operations of $0.37 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $0.50 million, due to decreased revenue and gross profit for our Products segment and increased operating expenses.

Loss from operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $3.40 million compared to a loss from operations of $2.60 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $0.80 million, due to decreased revenue and gross profit for our Products segment and increased operating expenses.

Revenues

Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were $5.63 million compared to $7.11 million for the same period in 2023, a 20.8% decrease. Products revenues in the three months ended September 30, 2024 were $1.39 million compared to $2.94 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of 52.7%. The decrease in revenue during the three months ended September 30, 2024 is due to the relocation of our manufacturing operations to our new facility in April 2024, which necessitated construction activities to install equipment test cells and comply with local regulations, significantly reducing our production capacity. We resumed manufacturing operations during the third quarter of 2024. Service revenues in the three months ended September 30, 2024 were $3.85 million, compared to $3.84 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of 0.2% due to increased revenue from the acquired Aegis maintenance contracts and offset by decreased revenues from existing contracts. Energy Production revenues in the three months ended September 30, 2024 were $389 thousand compared to $331 thousand for the same period in 2023, an increase of 17.3%. The increase in Energy Production revenue is due to increased run hours at certain energy production sites.



Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $16.54 million compared to $19.24 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of 14.0% year over year. Products revenues in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $3.00 million compared to $7.09 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of 57.7%. The decrease in revenue during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 is due to the relocation of our manufacturing operations to our new facility in April 2024, which necessitated construction activities to install equipment test cells and comply with local regulations, significantly reducing our production capacity during the second and a portion of the the third quarter. We resumed manufacturing operations during the third quarter of 2024. Service revenues in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $11.99 million compared to $10.93 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of 9.7%. The increase in revenue during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 is due to the addition of $0.72 million in revenue from the acquired Aegis maintenance contracts, and a $0.27 million increase in service contract revenues from existing contracts. Energy Production revenues in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $1.55 million, compared to $1.21 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of 27.6%. The increase in Energy Production revenue is due to increased run hours at certain energy production sites.



Gross Profit

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $2.48 million compared to $2.93 million in the same period in 2023. Gross margin increased to 44.1% in the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 41.1% for the same period in 2023. The increase in gross margin was driven by decreased Service contract labor and material costs.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $7.14 million compared to $7.85 million in the same period of 2023. Gross margin increased to 43.1% in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 40.8% for the same period in 2023. The increase in gross margin was driven by decreased Service contract labor and material costs.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses increased $60 thousand, or 1.8%, to $3.35 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $3.29 million in the same period in 2023.

Operating expenses increased $82 thousand, or 0.8%, to $10.53 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $10.45 million in the same period in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $0.75 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to negative $0.18 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $2.94 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to negative $2.06 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. (Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss attributable to Tecogen, adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on investment securities, goodwill impairment charges and other non-cash non-recurring charges or gains including abandonment of intangible assets. See the table following the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for a reconciliation from net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, as well as important disclosures about the company's use of Adjusted EBITDA).

Conference Call Scheduled for November 14, 2024, at 9:30 am ET

Tecogen will host a conference call on November 14, 2024 to discuss the third quarter results beginning at 9:30 am eastern time. To listen to the call please dial (877) 407-7186 within the U.S. and Canada, or +1 (201) 689-8052 from other international locations . Participants should ask to be joined to the Tecogen Third Quarter 2024 earnings call. Please begin dialing 10 minutes before the scheduled starting time. The earnings press release will be available on the Company website at www.Tecogen.com in the "News and Events" section under "About Us." The earnings conference call will be webcast live. To view the associated slides, register for and listen to the webcast, go to https://ir.tecogen.com/ir-calendar. Following the call, the recording will be archived for 14 days.

The earnings conference call will be recorded and available for playback one hour after the end of the call. To listen to the playback, dial (877) 660-6853 within the U.S. and Canada , or (201) 612-7415 from other international locations and use Conference Call ID#: 13672659.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost effective, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,200 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel in key markets in North America. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment .

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Tecochill, Tecopower, Tecofrost, Tecopack, and Ultera are registered trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any accompanying documents, contain "forward-looking statements" which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely," or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and on our Form 8-K, under "Risk Factors", among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates, and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations, and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.

In addition to GAAP financial measures, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA which excludes certain expenses as described in the presentation. We use Adjusted EBITDA as an internal measure of business operating performance and believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of our current business and enables investors to better understand and evaluate our historical and prospective operating performance by eliminating items that vary from period to period without correlation to our core operating performance and highlights trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures.

Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:

Abinand Rangesh

P: 781-466-6487

E: Abinand.Rangesh@tecogen.com

TECOGEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,282,238 $ 1,351,270 Accounts receivable, net 5,448,364 6,781,484 Unbilled revenue 1,139,532 1,258,532 Inventories, net 9,895,226 10,553,419 Prepaid and other current assets 403,218 360,639 Total current assets 18,168,578 20,305,344 Long-term assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 1,699,398 1,162,577 Right of use assets - operating leases 1,839,031 743,096 Right of use assets - finance leases 438,123 200,187 Intangible assets, net 2,604,406 2,436,230 Goodwill 2,563,862 2,743,424 Other assets 166,889 201,771 TOTAL ASSETS $ 27,480,287 $ 27,792,629 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Related party notes payable $ 1,530,228 $ 505,505 Accounts payable 4,838,395 4,514,415 Accrued expenses 2,638,228 2,504,629 Deferred revenue, current 1,378,652 1,647,206 Operating lease obligations, current 426,498 248,933 Finance lease obligations, current 84,814 40,540 Acquisition liabilities, current 811,732 845,363 Unfavorable contract liability, current 131,590 176,207 Total current liabilities 11,840,137 10,482,798 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,219,650 369,611 Operating lease obligations, net of current portion 1,452,924 523,660 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 315,797 159,647 Acquisition liabilities, net of current portion 1,125,588 1,181,779 Unfavorable contract liability, net of current portion 332,987 422,839 Total liabilities 16,287,083 13,140,334 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Tecogen Inc. shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 24,850,261 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 24,850 24,850 Additional paid-in capital 57,733,308 57,601,402 Accumulated deficit (46,453,827 ) (42,879,656 ) Total Tecogen Inc. stockholders' equity 11,304,331 14,746,596 Non-controlling interest (111,127 ) (94,301 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 27,480,287 $ 27,792,629

TECOGEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Revenues Products $ 1,391,016 $ 2,938,789 Services 3,850,551 3,842,600 Energy production 388,563 331,141 Total revenues 5,630,130 7,112,530 Cost of sales Products 797,209 1,669,747 Services 2,139,042 2,346,384 Energy production 212,965 170,378 Total cost of sales 3,149,216 4,186,509 Gross profit 2,480,914 2,926,021 Operating expenses General and administrative 2,681,558 2,708,817 Selling 442,812 425,465 Research and development 233,809 160,033 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets (4,042 ) - Total operating expenses 3,354,137 3,294,315 Loss from operations (873,223 ) (368,294 ) Other income (expense) Other income (expense), net (18,453 ) (16,330 ) Interest expense (23,003 ) (6,357 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities 18,749 (56,246 ) Total other income (expense), net (22,707 ) (78,933 ) Loss before provision for state income taxes (895,930 ) (447,227 ) Provision for state income taxes - - Consolidated net loss (895,930 ) (447,227 ) Income attributable to the non-controlling interest (34,478 ) (34,346 ) Loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ (930,408 ) $ (481,573 ) Net loss per share - basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.02 ) Net loss per share - diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 24,850,261 24,850,261 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 24,850,261 24,850,261

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1) Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ (930,408 ) $ (481,573 ) Interest expense, net 23,003 6,357 Depreciation & amortization, net 138,246 168,684 EBITDA (769,159 ) (306,532 ) Stock based compensation 41,908 68,775 Unrealized (gain) loss on investment securities (18,749 ) 56,246 Adjusted EBITDA $ (746,000 ) $ (181,511 )

TECOGEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Revenues Products $ 3,002,087 $ 7,094,556 Services 11,991,378 10,931,744 Energy production 1,550,549 1,214,806 Total revenues 16,544,014 19,241,106 Cost of sales Products 2,018,734 4,500,771 Services 6,423,114 6,159,855 Energy production 966,440 728,124 Total cost of sales 9,408,288 11,388,750 Gross profit 7,135,726 7,852,356 Operating expenses General and administrative 8,428,119 8,418,581 Selling 1,377,758 1,426,321 Research and development 734,994 625,691 Gain on sale of assets (8,070 ) (19,950 ) Total operating expenses 10,532,801 10,450,643 Loss from operations (3,397,075 ) (2,598,287 ) Other income (expense) Interest and other income (expense), net (15,305 ) (36,562 ) Interest expense (59,542 ) (8,629 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities - (18,749 ) Total other income (expense), net (74,847 ) (63,940 ) Loss before provision for state income taxes (3,471,922 ) (2,662,227 ) Provision for state income taxes 22,100 32,252 Consolidated net loss (3,494,022 ) (2,694,479 ) Income attributable to non-controlling interest (80,149 ) (57,232 ) Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ (3,574,171 ) $ (2,751,711 ) Net loss per share - basic $ (0.14 ) $ (0.11 ) Net loss per share - diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 24,850,261 24,850,261 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 24,850,261 24,850,261

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1) Net income loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ (3,574,171 ) $ (2,751,711 ) Interest & other expense, net 59,542 8,629 Income taxes 22,100 32,252 Depreciation & amortization, net 419,744 459,779 EBITDA (3,072,785 ) (2,251,051 ) Stock based compensation 131,906 174,711 Unrealized loss on marketable securities - 18,749 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,940,879 ) $ (2,057,591 )

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("GAAP") measure, this news release contains information about Adjusted EBITDA (net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on investment securities, goodwill impairment charges and other non-cash non-recurring charges including abandonment of certain intangible assets), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view its performance in a manner similar to the methods used by management and provides additional insight into its operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated through the application of GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. The use of any non-GAAP measure may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies.

TECOGEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Consolidated net loss $ (3,494,022 ) $ (2,694,479 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 419,744 459,779 Provision for credit losses 29,817 44,000 Stock-based compensation 131,906 174,711 Unrealized (gain) loss on investment securities - 18,749 Gain on disposition of assets (8,070 ) (19,950 ) Non-cash interest expense 25,966 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities (Increase) decrease in: Accounts receivable 1,303,300 (1,324,448 ) Employee retention credit - 667,121 Unbilled revenue 119,000 56,994 Inventory 658,194 (165,537 ) Prepaid assets and other current assets (42,578 ) (19,128 ) Other assets 704,565 491,836 Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable 323,980 1,140,759 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 133,599 256,847 Deferred revenue 581,485 458,512 Other liabilities (1,003,881 ) (566,016 ) Net used in operating activities (116,995 ) (1,020,250 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (838,932 ) (31,728 ) Proceeds from disposition of assets 40,255 16,863 Payment for business acquisition - (170,000 ) Distributions to non-controlling interest (96,975 ) (62,693 ) Net cash used in investing activities (895,652 ) (247,558 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Finance lease principal payments (56,385 ) - Proceeds from related party notes payable 1,000,000 - Net cash provided by financing activities 943,615 - Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (69,032 ) (1,267,808 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 1,351,270 1,913,969 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 1,282,238 $ 646,161 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 22,909 $ 7,385 Cash paid for taxes $ 22,100 $ 32,252 Non-cash investing activities: Aegis Contract and Related Asset Acquisition: Accounts receivable credit $ - $ 300,000 Accounts payable assumed - 91,048 Contingent consideration 272,901 1,442,462 Total $ 272,901 $ 1,833,510

SOURCE: Tecogen, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com