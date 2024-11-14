Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2024) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 5,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.02 per Common Share for gross proceeds of up to $100,000, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and other regulatory approvals. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for general working capital.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period lasting four (4) months and one (1) day following the closing date. The Common Shares issued under the Private Placement will be sold to investors pursuant to prospectus exemptions available under National Instrument 45-106, including exemptions for: accredited investor, employee, executive officer, director and consultant, and existing security holders.

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX)

TrustBIX is an agricultural technology company providing Gate to Plate® solutions to create a world where we trust more, waste less, and reward sustainable practices. Our award-winning technologies offer practical tools trusted by local and international agri-food organizations.

