LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L), a European rolling stock manufacture, reported that net profit-group share for the first half of fiscal year 2024/25 climbed to 53 million euros from 1 million euros in the same period last fiscal year.Adjusted net profit, representing the group's share of net profit from continued operations excluding purchase price allocation and impairment net of tax, was 224 million euros for the first half of fiscal year 2024/25 compared to 174 million euros in the same period last fiscal year.Adjusted Earnings Before Interest and Taxes or aEBIT was 515 million euros, up 18% from last fiscal year.Alstom's sales amounted to 8.775 billion euros for the first half of fiscal year 2024/25, representing a growth of 3.9% on a reported basis and a strong 5.6% on an organic basis compared with Alstom sales in the same period last fiscal year.Alstom booked 10.9 billion euros of orders in the first half of fiscal year 2024/25.The company said it is focusing on the ramp-up of several projects in startup phase, with an expected output of 4,400 to 4,600 cars for the full year, despite the recent supply chain issues encountered.The company reaffirmed its fiscal year 2024/25 organic sales growth guidance of around 5 percent.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX