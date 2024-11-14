ROME (dpa-AFX) - TIM Group (TIAOF.PK), formerly known as Telecom Italia SpA, reported that its third quarter group EBITDA increased by 7.6% year-on-year to 1.1 billion euros.Group EBITDA After Lease also increased 7.6% year-on-year to 0.9 billion euros.Group total revenues for the third quarter were 3.6 billion euros, up by 3.2% year-on-year. Service revenues rose by 4.3% to 3.4 billion euros from the prior year.TIM confirmed the guidance provided to the market for the current year.The Group's adjusted net financial debt after lease as at September 30, 2024 was below 8 billion euros, down by more than 0.1 billion euros compared to the value immediately following the completion of the sale of NetCo.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX