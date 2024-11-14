FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) announced the pricing of senior unsecured notes in an aggregate principal amount of $3.5 billion, in an underwritten, registered public offering, consisting of $750 million of 4.80% senior notes maturing in 2029, $1 billion of 5.10% senior notes maturing in 2035, $1 billion of 5.50% senior notes maturing in 2054 and $750 million of 5.60% senior notes maturing in 2064.The offering is expected to close November 20, 2024.Gilead noted that it plans to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of indebtedness.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX