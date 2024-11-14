Bayer AG experienced a dramatic stock price decline on Tuesday, with shares falling by approximately 15% to their lowest level in two decades. The German pharmaceutical and chemical giant's quarterly results significantly underperformed already dampened market expectations, pushing the stock perilously close to the 20-euro mark. This sharp downturn reflects ongoing challenges faced by the company, including persistent legal disputes over its glyphosate-based weed killer and a general weakness in the chemical-pharmaceutical industry.

Uncertain Future Weighs on Investors

Analysts predict a challenging operational year for Bayer in 2025, further exacerbating investor concerns. The company's profit forecast has been revised downward once again, highlighting the depth of its troubles. While a potential U.S. Supreme Court decision could potentially alleviate some financial pressures related to the glyphosate lawsuits, experts consider this scenario unlikely. The absence of an anticipated demand recovery in the sector, coupled with these ongoing issues, has led to increased skepticism among shareholders regarding Bayer's ability to swiftly resolve its long-standing challenges and navigate its proclaimed transformation successfully.

