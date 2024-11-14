MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Flash GDP and industrial production from the euro area and the account of the monetary policy meeting from the European Central Bank are the top economic news due on Thursday.At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is scheduled to issue final inflation data for October. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation rose to 1.8 percent from 1.5 percent in the previous month.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to publish euro area flash GDP estimate and industrial production figures. The preliminary flash estimate showed that the Eurozone GDP grew 0.4 percent sequentially in the third quarter after rising 0.2 percent in the second quarter. The statistical office is expected to confirm the estimate published on October 30.Eurozone industrial output is forecast to fall 1.3 percent on month in September, in contrast to the 1.8 percent increase in August.At 7.30 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes the account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on October 16 and 17. At the meeting, the bank had reduced the key interest rates by 25 basis points.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX