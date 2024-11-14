DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 14-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 November 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 13 November 2024 it purchased a total of 269,915 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 185,638 84,277 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.155 GBP1.790 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.130 GBP1.774 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.140528 GBP1.783054

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 626,546,735 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1462 2.150 XDUB 09:53:59 00072380454TRLO0 1442 2.145 XDUB 10:01:28 00072380798TRLO0 774 2.145 XDUB 10:01:28 00072380799TRLO0 355 2.145 XDUB 10:02:49 00072380842TRLO0 4051 2.145 XDUB 10:02:49 00072380843TRLO0 1325 2.140 XDUB 10:25:52 00072381645TRLO0 828 2.140 XDUB 10:25:52 00072381646TRLO0 4728 2.140 XDUB 10:25:52 00072381647TRLO0 803 2.130 XDUB 12:57:52 00072387504TRLO0 3500 2.130 XDUB 12:57:52 00072387505TRLO0 3024 2.130 XDUB 12:57:52 00072387506TRLO0 3312 2.135 XDUB 12:59:29 00072387552TRLO0 4593 2.145 XDUB 13:46:51 00072390863TRLO0 7067 2.145 XDUB 13:46:51 00072390864TRLO0 4593 2.145 XDUB 13:46:51 00072390865TRLO0 1568 2.145 XDUB 13:46:51 00072390867TRLO0 1645 2.145 XDUB 13:46:51 00072390868TRLO0 3400 2.145 XDUB 13:46:51 00072390869TRLO0 1000 2.145 XDUB 13:46:51 00072390870TRLO0 478 2.145 XDUB 13:46:51 00072390871TRLO0 1000 2.140 XDUB 14:13:53 00072391782TRLO0 7281 2.140 XDUB 14:13:53 00072391783TRLO0 1000 2.140 XDUB 14:13:53 00072391784TRLO0 7000 2.145 XDUB 14:13:53 00072391785TRLO0 503 2.145 XDUB 14:13:53 00072391786TRLO0 7000 2.140 XDUB 14:31:52 00072392896TRLO0 3500 2.140 XDUB 14:31:52 00072392897TRLO0 6461 2.140 XDUB 14:31:52 00072392898TRLO0 1037 2.140 XDUB 14:31:52 00072392899TRLO0 844 2.140 XDUB 14:31:52 00072392900TRLO0 1000 2.140 XDUB 14:31:53 00072392901TRLO0 1000 2.140 XDUB 14:31:53 00072392902TRLO0 1000 2.140 XDUB 14:31:53 00072392903TRLO0 1346 2.140 XDUB 14:31:53 00072392904TRLO0 1000 2.140 XDUB 14:31:53 00072392905TRLO0 7000 2.140 XDUB 14:32:07 00072392988TRLO0 697 2.140 XDUB 14:32:07 00072392989TRLO0 949 2.140 XDUB 14:32:07 00072392990TRLO0 6231 2.135 XDUB 14:33:46 00072393284TRLO0 2147 2.135 XDUB 14:50:02 00072394507TRLO0 5067 2.135 XDUB 14:50:02 00072394508TRLO0 5306 2.135 XDUB 14:53:26 00072394971TRLO0 5905 2.135 XDUB 14:54:40 00072395047TRLO0 1219 2.135 XDUB 14:54:40 00072395048TRLO0 2313 2.130 XDUB 15:05:34 00072396283TRLO0 5566 2.130 XDUB 15:05:34 00072396284TRLO0 6335 2.135 XDUB 15:09:17 00072396799TRLO0 1000 2.140 XDUB 15:38:35 00072398553TRLO0 198 2.140 XDUB 15:38:35 00072398554TRLO0 5584 2.140 XDUB 15:38:35 00072398555TRLO0 6715 2.140 XDUB 15:38:35 00072398556TRLO0 6195 2.140 XDUB 15:38:35 00072398557TRLO0 1000 2.140 XDUB 15:38:35 00072398558TRLO0 1718 2.140 XDUB 15:38:35 00072398559TRLO0 1000 2.140 XDUB 15:38:35 00072398560TRLO0 256 2.140 XDUB 15:38:35 00072398561TRLO0 1709 2.145 XDUB 15:42:25 00072398805TRLO0 2000 2.145 XDUB 15:44:01 00072398906TRLO0 582 2.145 XDUB 15:45:53 00072399004TRLO0 7115 2.145 XDUB 15:52:30 00072399675TRLO0 1645 2.155 XDUB 16:00:40 00072400249TRLO0 2541 2.155 XDUB 16:00:40 00072400250TRLO0 1887 2.155 XDUB 16:00:40 00072400251TRLO0 1567 2.155 XDUB 16:02:20 00072400333TRLO0 854 2.155 XDUB 16:02:20 00072400334TRLO0 1639 2.155 XDUB 16:05:20 00072400533TRLO0 285 2.155 XDUB 16:06:07 00072400621TRLO0 12 2.155 XDUB 16:06:23 00072400665TRLO0 481 2.155 XDUB 16:07:43 00072400796TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 112 177.40 XLON 08:27:27 00072377463TRLO0 783 177.40 XLON 08:27:27 00072377464TRLO0 593 177.40 XLON 08:27:27 00072377465TRLO0 1120 178.80 XLON 10:01:24 00072380791TRLO0 843 178.80 XLON 10:01:24 00072380792TRLO0 843 178.80 XLON 10:01:24 00072380793TRLO0 3148 179.00 XLON 10:14:32 00072381180TRLO0 1654 179.00 XLON 10:14:32 00072381181TRLO0 1365 178.40 XLON 10:14:36 00072381183TRLO0 1388 178.40 XLON 10:25:52 00072381648TRLO0 2909 178.40 XLON 10:25:52 00072381649TRLO0 349 177.80 XLON 10:51:10 00072382327TRLO0 1230 177.80 XLON 10:55:15 00072382453TRLO0 1196 177.80 XLON 11:38:45 00072384024TRLO0 327 177.80 XLON 11:47:46 00072384398TRLO0 163 177.80 XLON 11:47:46 00072384399TRLO0 1100 177.80 XLON 11:47:46 00072384400TRLO0 1423 177.80 XLON 11:47:46 00072384401TRLO0 317 177.80 XLON 11:47:46 00072384402TRLO0 2200 177.80 XLON 11:47:46 00072384403TRLO0 424 177.80 XLON 11:47:46 00072384404TRLO0 2085 177.80 XLON 11:47:48 00072384421TRLO0 54 177.80 XLON 11:47:48 00072384422TRLO0 9965 178.40 XLON 11:57:12 00072384782TRLO0 2721 178.40 XLON 11:57:12 00072384783TRLO0 1249 178.40 XLON 11:57:12 00072384784TRLO0 963 178.40 XLON 11:57:12 00072384785TRLO0 2000 178.40 XLON 11:57:12 00072384786TRLO0 629 178.40 XLON 12:01:01 00072385155TRLO0 606 178.40 XLON 12:01:01 00072385156TRLO0 784 178.40 XLON 12:01:01 00072385157TRLO0 15 178.40 XLON 12:01:01 00072385158TRLO0 1900 178.40 XLON 12:01:01 00072385159TRLO0 556 178.40 XLON 12:01:01 00072385160TRLO0 3476 178.20 XLON 12:29:07 00072386104TRLO0 1531 177.80 XLON 12:57:52 00072387507TRLO0 1366 177.80 XLON 12:57:52 00072387508TRLO0 3003 179.00 XLON 13:46:51 00072390866TRLO0 43 178.40 XLON 14:16:44 00072391880TRLO0 1 178.40 XLON 14:16:44 00072391881TRLO0 745 178.40 XLON 14:16:44 00072391882TRLO0 2237 178.40 XLON 14:21:11 00072392070TRLO0 1663 178.40 XLON 14:21:11 00072392071TRLO0 527 178.40 XLON 14:21:12 00072392072TRLO0 113 178.40 XLON 14:21:29 00072392082TRLO0 150 178.40 XLON 14:27:00 00072392553TRLO0 28 178.40 XLON 14:28:35 00072392663TRLO0 16 178.40 XLON 14:28:35 00072392664TRLO0 1 178.40 XLON 14:31:52 00072392895TRLO0 104 178.40 XLON 14:32:13 00072393033TRLO0 1516 178.40 XLON 14:32:13 00072393034TRLO0 1387 178.40 XLON 14:33:19 00072393260TRLO0 3189 178.40 XLON 14:33:19 00072393261TRLO0 4530 178.20 XLON 14:50:02 00072394509TRLO0 707 177.80 XLON 14:59:02 00072395396TRLO0 495 177.80 XLON 15:00:54 00072395656TRLO0 1997 177.80 XLON 15:01:30 00072395699TRLO0 2745 177.80 XLON 15:09:17 00072396798TRLO0 944 178.60 XLON 15:22:31 00072397535TRLO0 656 178.60 XLON 15:24:46 00072397703TRLO0 1600 178.60 XLON 15:24:46 00072397704TRLO0 87 178.60 XLON 15:40:46 00072398733TRLO0 635 178.60 XLON 15:40:46 00072398734TRLO0 614 178.60 XLON 15:40:47 00072398736TRLO0 589 178.60 XLON 15:41:01 00072398746TRLO0 568 178.60 XLON 15:41:01 00072398747TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 358960 EQS News ID: 2029491 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2029491&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2024 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)